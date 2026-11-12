Is health tracking your priority, or is battery life? Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Google Pixel Watch 5 offer different answers

Samsung excels in health tracking and ecosystem integration, while Google offers AI coaching, software features and longer battery life. By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and the Google Pixel Watch 5 are two smartwatches I find particularly interesting, given how differently brands approach the Android wearable experience.

As someone who enjoys exploring the latest tech, I think choosing between them means looking beyond specs and understanding how each fits into everyday life. From health and fitness tracking to software features and smartphone connectivity, there is plenty to consider before deciding.

With Amazon offering deals on popular electronics, I put both wearables under the spotlight, comparing their features, performance, and everyday usability to see which makes a stronger case for Android users.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9: A feature-packed smartwatch for health-conscious users Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 9 makes its case with health features, processing power and Galaxy phone integration. It retains its predecessor’s squircle design, with 40mm and 44mm options and an Armour Aluminium body. It has 5ATM and IP68 ratings, plus MIL-STD-810H certification. Its 3,000-nit Super AMOLED display remains visible outdoors.

It runs Wear OS 7 with One UI Watch 9 and is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear Elite platform. Samsung Health adds heart-rate, sleep, stress and blood-oxygen tracking, plus Vitals, Energy Score and Trail Run mode. Its advanced AI health insights aren't locked behind a subscription, though some features work best with a Galaxy phone.

Battery life is less impressive. Samsung rates the watch at up to 30 hours with the always-on display enabled, so you'll likely need to charge it daily. The processor is faster, but overall battery life remains modest.

In the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs Google Pixel Watch 5 comparison, Samsung appeals to users who prioritise health tools, durability and Galaxy integration. The Galaxy Watch 9 vs Pixel Watch 5 decision may favour Samsung for those seeking the best Android smartwatch in 2026 without paying extra for advanced health insights. It also makes a strong case for being the best Android smartwatch.