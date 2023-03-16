‘Is it legal?’ Musk to ChatGPT parent OpenAI; What is reason of displeasure

As OpenAI's artificial intelligence model continues to drive people insane with its human-level intelligence, with some freaking over its misuse, Elon Musk has voiced concern about the company's profitability model. The billionaire, who was also a founding member of the ChatGPT parent, questioned whether the transition from a non-profit to a for-profit organisation was legal.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Elon Musk tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m still confused as to how a non-profit to which I donated ~$100M somehow became a $30B market cap for-profit. If this is legal, why doesn’t everyone do it?”

ALSO READ: As more 'human' ChatGPT announced, Musk says ‘we better get a move on with…’

This comes amid Musk's concern that AI is ‘one of the biggest risks’ to civilization and needs to be regulated.

From being a non-profit to 'capped profit' company: OpenAI's journey

OpenAI was founded in 2015 as a nonprofit research organization by Sam Altman (who is chief executive of the company presently), Elon Musk, LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman, among other tech leaders.

The firm was introduced with the statement that read, “OpenAI is a non-profit artificial intelligence research company. Our goal is to advance digital intelligence in the way that is most likely to benefit humanity as a whole, unconstrained by a need to generate financial return. Since our research is free from financial obligations, we can better focus on a positive human impact."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, in 2019, Altman announced a 'separate entity' OpenAI LP with a profit cap. The new status enables its investors to earn a 100x return on their investment, with the remaining earnings going towards research and development of new technologies. The company now offers its API for users to access its AI tools, has signed an investment agreement with Microsoft, and has launched premium service plans for ChatGPT. The most recent GPT-4-based ChatGPT is only available to customers who subscribe for USD 20 per month.

Musk is irate over this. The term "Open" in the company name, Musk once explained, stands for the founding concept of having an open-source, non-profit organisation.

“OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it “Open” AI), non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google, but now it has become a closed source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all,” Musk had tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}