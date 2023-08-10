Is your smartphone slowing down? Follow these 5 steps to boost its speed

Smartphones have become an inseparable part of our lives. We are now dependent on these gadgets to perform almost all tasks, right from paying bills to shopping online. A smartphone has numerous apps to make our life easier. Due to enormous amount of apps, your smartphone's smooth functioning might take a hit. In case your mobile phone is functioning slowly, you do not need to worry. Here are the five important tips you can follow to boost your smartphone's speed. 1. Clear your home screen: Sometimes your smartphone might face problems like hanging or the app is taking too much time to upload. This could be due to several apps installed which would be running simultaneously, thus affecting the speed. All you need to do is clear your homescreen of the apps you find it unnecessary. 2. Data saver mode: If you are surfing internet on your smartphone through mobile data, then quickly enable the data saving mode. You can enable this mode on your Chrome browser. It will compress the webpages and boost the speed of your phone. 3. Clear cache data: Your smartphone might be slow due to large number of junk files. As a result, you need to clear your phone's cache from time to time. On the Manage section of your phone, you can clear the cache data. You can also delete the cache data of individual apps.

You can boost the speed of your smartphone in numerous ways.(Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. Delete unnecessary apps: There are a lot of apps which you rarely or don't use it anymore. It is advisable to clear them from your smartphone. Doing this will clear some unnecessary space and boost the speed of your device. 5. Close apps running in background: The reason behind your smartphone running slow could be the apps constantly running in the background. It is suggested you close them after using the app. Also, you should avoid opening multiple apps at a time.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON