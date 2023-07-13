Chandrayaan-3 set to decode moon south pole secrets. All eyes on India tomorrow!

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is poised to make history once again with the launch of its third lunar exploration mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Tirupati, July 11 (ANI): Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) completes the 'launch rehearsal' for Chandrayaan-3, which will be launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on July 14th. (ANI Photo)(ISRO Twitter)

The significance of the first mission, Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, resonated worldwide as it definitively confirmed the presence of water on the moon's surface. Despite the landing setback of the second mission, Chandrayaan-2, its orbiter remains operational even after four years since its launch. Now, ISRO's upcoming mission is set to build upon the accomplishments of Chandrayaan-1 and accomplish what its predecessor could not—a successful soft landing on the moon's south polar region to investigate water ice. The journey is scheduled to commence at 2:35 pm on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Space Station in Sriharikota, and all eyes will be focused on India's moon run.

What are the objectives of Chandrayaan-3?

ISRO says there are three mission objectives of the Chandrayaan-3 are the same as its predecessor:

1) To demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface;

2) To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon

3) Conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

How Chandrayaan-3 is different from its predecessor Chandrayaan-2?

1. Orbiter exclusion: While Chandrayaan-2 consisted of an orbiter, lander (Vikram), and rover (Pragyan), Chandrayaan-3 will not carry an orbiter. This is because the orbiter from the previous mission is still functioning and data will be available from it.

2. Enhanced launch capability: Chandrayaan-3 is launched using the GSLV-Mk3 launcher, which provides a robust and powerful launch capability. The spacecraft has increased fuel capacity, enabling it to perform additional manoeuvres and travel further if required. The landing legs have also been reinforced to ensure a safer and more stable landing on the lunar surface.

3. Improved instrumentation: Chandrayaan-3 features upgraded sensors. Additionally, the spacecraft is equipped with larger solar panels, which generate more energy to power its systems. A new instrument called the 'Laser Doppler VelociMeter' has been developed to accurately measure the spacecraft's speed.

4. Enhanced algorithm and software: Lessons learned from Chandrayaan-2's mission have led to improvements in the algorithm and software of Chandrayaan-3. Chandrayaan-2 encountered a software glitch that contributed to its failure, and to avoid such issues, the algorithm and software have been refined for the new mission. Furthermore, the landing target area has been expanded from 500 by 500 meters to 4 by 2.4km, providing more flexibility in case of any unforeseen challenges during the landing process.

5. Propulsion module and payload: The propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3 is responsible for transporting the lander and rover to a lunar orbit of 100km. Additionally, the mission includes the Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload on the module, which focuses on studying smaller planets.

What went wrong with Chandrayaan-2?

The Chandrayaan-2 mission faced a setback on September 7, 2019, when the Vikram lander deviated from its intended path during the landing attempt, resulting in a loss of communication with the lander carrying the Pragyan rover.

Despite this unforeseen outcome, the orbiter component of Chandrayaan-2 remains operational, orbiting the moon and gathering valuable scientific information. This mission marks a significant milestone in India's space exploration endeavours.