Jio introduces JioBharat B1 4G phone at just 1299. What are the new features?

Jio has introduced a new 4G phone as part of its JioBharat series, known as the JioBharat B1. This device is a slight upgrade from the existing JioBharat V2 and K1 Karbonn models in the market.

What are the features of the JioBharat B1 phone?

JioBharat B1 series phone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

• JioBharat B1 series is priced at ₹1299 on Jio's official website.

• This is a budget-friendly 4G phone with a 2.4-inch screen and a 2000 mAh battery.

• Minor improvements compared to the previous variant; no major changes in screen and battery capacity.

• The phone features a camera, but camera specifications have not been disclosed.

• Comes with pre-installed Jio apps for enjoying movies, videos, and sports highlights.

• Supports 23 Indian languages and offers JioPay app for UPI payments.

• Exclusive compatibility with Jio SIM cards; non-Jio SIM cards cannot be used.

In July, Reliance Jio unveiled its 'Jio Bharat' Phone platform, targeting the existing 250 million feature phone users by offering internet-enabled phones at affordable prices. The company's objective is to progress towards a '2G-Mukt Bharat.'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: 9 things to know about ₹999 Jio Bharat phone platform

The unique platform for entry-level phones, Jio Bharat, leverages device and network capabilities to provide internet-enabled services on these devices. Additionally, other phone brands, starting with Karbonn, are planning to adopt the Jio Bharat platform to manufacture Jio Bharat phones.

List of other phones from Reliance Jio:

1) Jio Phone: Released on July 1, 2017, available at an approximate price of ₹1,500.

2) Jio Phone 2: Launched on July 1, 2018, with a price tag of around ₹3,000.

3) Jio Phone Next: This smartphone hit the market on November 4, 2021, priced at approximately ₹5,000.

4) Jio Bharat V2 and K1 Karbonn: These smartphones were introduced in July of this year, available at ₹999.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON