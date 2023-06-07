Laid off due to AI? Copywriter claims ChatGPT ‘took away’ her job

A copywriter who was laid off by her employer without an explanation has claimed it was ChatGPT that led to her job loss.

What happened?

The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays the ChatGPT home Screen. The draft bill is not final and lawyers say it will likely take years to come into force. (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to The Washington Post, when San Francisco-based OpenAI, the artificial intelligence (AI) lab that developed ChatGPT, released the bot (in November last year), copywriter Olivia Lipkin 'didn't think too much about it'. Over the next few months, however, the number of assignments being given to her started to ‘dwindle’, added The Post.

Finally, in April, Lipkin, who herself works out of San Francisco, was relieved by the tech startup where she was the only writer. Also, the company did not tell her why she was being let go.

What happened next?

Revealing to The Post that in the months leading up to her layoff, articles began appearing on the startup's internal Slack groups about how to use ChatGPT on job, Lipkin said managers were referring to her as ‘Olivia/ChatGPT’ on the platform.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then, days after losing her job, she found out that managers were writing about how using the AI chatbot was ‘cheaper’ than paying a writer.

“The reason (behind the layoff) now seemed clear. Whenever ChatGPT was brought up, it made me insecure and anxious that it would replace me. Now, I have proof that those anxieties were true, and I am out of job because of AI,” she told the Washington-based daily.

Lipkin's current status

The now-former copywriter is working as a dog walker. “I'm totally taking a break from the office world. People are looking for the cheapest solution, and that's not a person,” Lipkin remarked.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail