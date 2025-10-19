Last-minute Diwali gifts: Top 5 gadgets that fit any budget

The festival of lights, Diwali, is here, and many shoppers are rushing to find the right gift that blends utility and excitement. Instead of traditional sweets and candles, tech gadgets are becoming the preferred choice for those who want to offer something memorable and practical. From speakers that lift the mood to gadgets that simplify daily routines, there are plenty of affordable options that fit into the festive budget. Skip traditional gifts this Diwali and explore five tech gadgets under ₹ 15,000 that impress.(Google Gemini)

With technology playing a part in nearly every celebration today, a well-chosen gadget can add more cheer to the season. Whether it’s for parents, siblings, or friends, here are five reliable tech gifts under Rs. 15,000 that combine usefulness with fun and can be picked up even at the last moment.

1. Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre

For movie enthusiasts, the Sony HT-S20R Home Theatre system brings a complete entertainment setup home. Its 5.1-channel configuration, featuring a subwoofer, rear speakers, and a 400W Bluetooth soundbar, ensures clear and immersive sound. Priced at Rs. 13,990, it fits well for those who enjoy watching films, playing games, or listening to music with enhanced audio quality.

2. boAt PartyPal 160W Bluetooth Party Speaker

Music lovers can amplify their Diwali gatherings with the boAt PartyPal 160W Bluetooth Speaker. It offers loud, clear sound and deep bass for festive parties. With a price tag of Rs. 9,999, it’s a budget-friendly option for anyone who enjoys group celebrations and lively playlists.

3. Dreame H11 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner

For those who prefer practical gifts, the Dreame H11 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner offers convenience for everyday cleaning. Compact and powerful, it helps maintain spotless surroundings during the festive rush. It’s available for Rs. 13,199, making it a smart pick for homes that value efficiency.

4. Philips Portable Air Purifier

Health-conscious gifting has also found its space this Diwali. The Philips Portable Air Purifier, priced at Rs. 7,999, helps improve air quality indoors. It’s easy to use and suitable for those who live in urban areas where air pollution tends to rise during the festive season.

5. DIGITEK 14-Inch LED Ring Light with Stand and Mount

For aspiring content creators or vloggers, this 14-inch LED Ring Light offers balanced lighting for video shoots or live sessions. The adjustable brightness and dual color temperature options make it easy to set up in any room. At an affordable price, it delivers studio-like lighting that enhances creativity without overspending.