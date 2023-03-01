League of Legends' Aatrox set to receive buffs in patch 13.5; W cooldown reduced, R bonus AD increased, and more

League of Legends fans can expect some exciting changes to the game's upcoming patch 13.5, as Aatrox is set to receive some much-needed buffs. After dominating professional play and Ranked Solo/Queue meta in season 12, Aatrox struggled to keep up with other dominant champions like Jax, Fiora, and Olaf in season 13, following nerfs he received in patch 13.1.

In season 12, Aatrox was a highly contested pick due to his incredible sustain, slow, damage output, and healing, making him the strongest top lane champion. However, after his nerfs and the overtuning of other champions in season 13, Aatrox dropped dramatically from the top of the ladder, now only being a viable pick in specific situations and against favorable matchups.

The upcoming buffs to Aatrox's W (Infernal Chains) and R (World Ender) abilities in patch 13.5 are set to give the champion a much-needed boost. The slow of his W has been increased from 25% flat to 25% - 35%, while the ability's cooldown has been reduced from 20 - 14 seconds to 20 - 12. Meanwhile, the bonus AD of his R has been increased from 20% - 40% to 20% - 45%.

Although these buffs are a welcome addition, they are not significant enough to push Aatrox to the status of the best top lane champion in League of Legends. However, the buff to his R is the most noteworthy and will allow Aatrox to do slightly more damage when using his ultimate ability.

These buffs serve as a reminder to high elo and professional players that Aatrox can be a viable pick in certain situations. Only time will tell whether the buffs will be enough for Aatrox to become one of the top champions in season 13. Fans will eagerly await the release of patch 13.5 to see how these changes will affect Aatrox's performance in the game.

