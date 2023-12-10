LEGO Fortnite: Top tips and tricks you should know!

After almost a year of expectations and rumours, Lego Fortnite was finally released on December 5. The latest survival game is a collaboration between Fortnite and Lego, providing gamers with a fresh new take on building and crafting objects using Lego bricks. The game is seemingly a rival to one of the best-selling games of all time- Minecraft. As gamers delve into an all-new universe of Fortnite, here are some of the top tips and tricks to know:

Hang out with NPCs for protection

LEGO Fortnite

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When you're out and about on an adventure, it is best to stick around with NPCs for extra protection. These characters will help you to fight off the bad guys when they're provided with appropriate tools. They will also help you collect materials, which will come in handy when you're hanging around in caves.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Avoid early combats

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the early game, you should avoid any kind of combat. It may be fun to swing around your axe here and there but it can draw unnecessary attention from the local wildlife, some of whom can be pretty savage. They can be hostile and attack you when you aren't ready for it. The situation gets worse if you don't have any weapons as large wild creatures can cause significant damage.

ALSO READ: LEGO Fortnite Gameplay trailer OUT NOW: Magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide | Watch

Buildings can't move

When you build stuff like furniture, buildings, machinery, and similar items, you can't move them around. This means that if you are unhappy with the placement of a particular item after you are done building it, you would have to demolish it and start again. However, you will be able to recoup the cost of materials if you decide to break it down and rebuild it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Plan your resources

Although the trees grow back once you are done harvesting resources, big rocks unfortunately do not respawn. This is why, you should calculate your resources accordingly. The best ideology to follow here is to collect more and waste less. It is also advisable to collect the resources which are available on the ground.

Go home when it's dark

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Given the survival mode nature of Lego Fortnite, it is best to head home when the sun goes down because you don't know what may lurk in the dark. If you are unfamiliar with the rules or are just starting with the game, there is no option to skip nights, which means you will have to endure what comes your way. Additionally, the temperature drops significantly at night, which can cause your character to lose hit-points due to cold.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Tech. For a daily download of the latest trends & innovations in technology - Join the Channel Now!