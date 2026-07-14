LG launches new commercial laundry range with AI and remote monitoring

LG Electronics has introduced its new Professional Laundry lineup, expanding its business-to-business portfolio with machines designed for commercial laundry operations. The range is aimed at businesses that handle large volumes of laundry every day, including hotels, hospitals, laundromats, industrial facilities and retail laundry services. The company will first roll out the lineup in Europe before making it available across Asia and North America.

LG is expanding its commercial appliance business with a Professional Laundry lineup for high-volume laundry operations worldwide. (Bloomberg)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

The new range includes washers, dryers and washer-dryer combinations built to simplify daily laundry operations while helping businesses manage water, energy and maintenance more efficiently. LG says the products are designed to support businesses that require continuous operation without compromising on performance.

Built for High-Volume Commercial Laundry

One of the key additions to the lineup is the Professional Washer-Dryer, an all-in-one machine capable of completing both washing and drying in around one hour based on a standard seven-kilogram load under IEC testing conditions. The machine uses AI Weight Detection to identify the size of the laundry load and automatically adjusts water and energy consumption accordingly. It also features LG's Dual Inverter HeatPump technology, which dries clothes at lower temperatures while reducing energy usage. Since the machine follows a ductless design, businesses can install it without the need for additional ductwork.

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LG has also introduced a Dynamic Ball-Core System across the lineup to improve stability during operation. The system uses a built-in gyro sensor to detect drum imbalance and automatically balances the load, allowing the machine to operate at spin speeds of up to 1,100 RPM. Higher spin speeds help remove more water from clothes before the drying cycle, which can reduce drying time, lower energy consumption, and cut operating noise.

The dryers in the Professional Laundry range come with Sensor Dry technology that monitors moisture levels and adjusts drying time automatically to help prevent over-drying. The lineup also includes Wet Cleaning with MotionCare, a feature designed for fabrics that require extra care. It combines controlled washing with low-temperature drying and drum movements intended to reduce stress on garments and linens.

Features Designed to Reduce Downtime

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{{^usCountry}} To reduce service interruptions, LG has equipped the machines with a Front Service Ready design that allows technicians to access major components more easily during maintenance. Other features include Heat Exchanger Cleaning Assist, which rinses the heat exchanger after every cycle, and a Tub Clean programme that has been verified by Intertek to reduce bacteria inside the washer drum under specified test conditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To reduce service interruptions, LG has equipped the machines with a Front Service Ready design that allows technicians to access major components more easily during maintenance. Other features include Heat Exchanger Cleaning Assist, which rinses the heat exchanger after every cycle, and a Tub Clean programme that has been verified by Intertek to reduce bacteria inside the washer drum under specified test conditions. {{/usCountry}}

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Users can control the machines through a seven-inch ProGuide LCD touchscreen, while the LaundryCrew app allows remote monitoring of machine status, operating data and software updates. LG also offers Open API support, enabling businesses to integrate the laundry systems with their existing management platforms through separate system development after purchase.

With this launch, LG is further expanding its commercial laundry business, building on its partnerships in North America and its regional business initiatives in Asia, including its Laundry Crew franchise model in Thailand. The company says the new lineup is part of its plan to offer connected laundry solutions for commercial customers across global markets.

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