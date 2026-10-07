LG vs Samsung 55-inch TVs: Which one should you pick when prices drop in the Amazon sale?

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is about to begin, with the sale going live from midnight. If you have been planning to upgrade to a 55 inch smart TV, this could be a good time to make the switch, with attractive deals expected across LG and Samsung models.

LG or Samsung? The Amazon Great Indian Festival could make one 55 inch TV deal much harder to ignore.

By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less

Both brands offer several 55-inch TVs across different price ranges, but the better deal is not always the TV with the bigger discount. Here, I compare LG and Samsung 55-inch smart TVs to see which one makes more sense when the Amazon Great Indian Festival prices drop.

Samsung's 55 inch Crystal UHD Vision AI TV combines 4K resolution with the Crystal Processor 4K, 4K upscaling and HDR10+ support. It also gets 30W speakers, Vision AI features and Samsung's Tizen platform. The TV supports Motion Xcelerator, ALLM and VRR for gaming, while Samsung promises up to seven years of Tizen OS upgrades for eligible 2026 models. It is aimed at buyers wanting a feature-rich 55-inch TV without moving to Mini LED technology.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD LED display Processor Crystal Processor 4K HDR HDR10+ Audio 30W, 2 channel speakers Refresh rate 60Hz Operating system Tizen Smart TV

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This 55 inch Samsung Mini LED TV steps up from conventional LED with Mini LED backlighting, improved contrast and HDR performance. It features a 4K Mini LED Processor, 4K upscaling and HDR10+ support, alongside Vision AI features and a 120Hz DLG mode. Gaming features include ALLM, VRR and HGiG. The Tizen platform adds Samsung TV Plus, AirPlay and smart home integration, while its slim design keeps the TV visually neat on a wall or entertainment unit. Grab this amazing Mini LED TV at an amazing price during the Amazon Sale.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K Mini LED display Processor Mini LED Processor 4K HDR Mini LED HDR and HDR10+ Refresh rate Up to 120Hz DLG Audio 30W, 2 channel speakers Operating system Tizen Smart TV

Samsung's 55 inch Neo QLED QN2EH sits above the regular Crystal and Mini LED models with Quantum Mini LED technology and an NQ4 AI Processor. It supports 4K upscaling, adaptive HDR10+, Color Booster Pro and Supreme Mini LED Dimming. The TV also includes Vision AI features, wide viewing angles, OTS Lite audio and Tizen. Its AirSlim design and advanced picture processing make it suited to viewers prioritising contrast, colour and premium movie watching.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K Neo QLED Quantum Mini LED Processor NQ4 AI Processor HDR NQ HDR and adaptive HDR10+ Audio 20W, 2 channel speakers Dimming Supreme Mini LED Dimming Operating system Tizen Smart TV

The Samsung UA55U8400FULXL is a 55 inch Crystal 4K TV aimed at straightforward home entertainment. It uses the Crystal Processor 4K for picture processing and upscaling, with HDR10+ support and Motion Xcelerator for smoother movement. The TV runs Samsung's Tizen platform and supports AirPlay, Samsung TV Plus and SmartThings integration. Its 20W two channel speakers support Q-Symphony, while ALLM, VRR and HGiG provide useful features for casual console gaming.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD LED display Processor Crystal Processor 4K HDR HDR10+ Audio 20W, 2 channel speakers Motion Motion Xcelerator Operating system Tizen Smart TV

The LG NU87 is a 55-inch NanoCell TV from LG's 2026 range, combining 4K resolution with Nano colour technology and the alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9. It supports HDR10, HLG and AI-based picture processing, including 4K Super Upscaling and AI HDR Remastering. The TV runs webOS 26 and includes LG's newer AI features, Google Cast and LG Channels. Gaming features include ALLM, HGiG, Game Optimiser, and VRR up to 60Hz. During the Amazon Sale, you will be able to grab this amazing TV at the maximum discount

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD NanoCell display Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2 channel speakers Refresh rate 60Hz native Operating system webOS 26

The LG QNED65 is a 55 inch 2026 Mini LED TV designed to deliver stronger contrast and richer colours than conventional LED models. It uses Mini LED backlighting alongside LG's alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9 and Dynamic QNED Color technology. The TV supports 4K Super Upscaling, HDR10, HLG and AI HDR Remastering. webOS 26 brings AI features, Google Cast and LG Channels, while ALLM, VRR and HGiG cater to console gaming.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K QNED Mini LED Processor α7 AI Processor 4K Gen9 HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2 channel speakers Refresh rate 60Hz Operating system webOS 26

The LG 55UR7550PSC is an older 55 inch 4K UHD TV built around LG's alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen6. It supports HDR10, HLG and 4K upscaling, with a 60Hz native refresh rate. The TV runs webOS 23 and includes LG's Game Optimizer, ALLM and HGiG modes for console gaming. Its 20W speaker system supports AI Sound, while three HDMI ports and two USB ports provide enough connectivity for everyday entertainment setups.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD LED display Processor α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6 HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2 channel speakers Refresh rate 60Hz Operating system webOS 23

The LG 55UT80406LA is a 55 inch 4K UHD TV with LG's alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7. It supports HDR10, HLG, AI upscaling and Filmmaker Mode, while the 60Hz panel also includes ALLM, HGiG and Game Optimizer features. The TV runs webOS 24 and comes with a Magic Remote. Its 20W audio system supports AI Sound Pro, while three HDMI ports, two USB ports, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth provide useful connectivity. Get this smart TV in your Amazon cart so you can easily check out with the best offers when the Amazon Sale begins.

Specifications Display 55 inch 4K UHD LED display Processor α5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 HDR HDR10 and HLG Audio 20W, 2 channel speakers Refresh rate 60Hz Operating system webOS 24

LG vs Samsung smart TV quick comparison

Feature LG 55 inch smart TV Samsung 55 inch smart TV Display 4K UHD 4K UHD Panel options LED, QNED, OLED LED, QLED, OLED Smart platform webOS Tizen HDR support HDR10, HLG HDR10+, HDR10, HLG Gaming Game Optimiser, ALLM Game Mode, ALLM Sound AI Sound Adaptive Sound Best suited for Movies and everyday viewing Streaming and gaming

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FAQs When does the Amazon Great Indian Festival begin? The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins at midnight, giving shoppers access to the sale deals.

Will LG 55 inch TVs get discounts? Yes, LG 55 inch smart TVs are expected to see price cuts and offers during the sale.

Will Samsung 55 inch TVs get discounts? Samsung 55 inch smart TVs are also expected to receive discounts and bank offers during the sale.

Should I buy an LG or Samsung 55 inch TV? The better choice depends on your preferred display technology, smart TV platform, features and the final sale price.

Is the Amazon Great Indian Festival a good time to buy a 55 inch TV? Yes, the sale can be a good opportunity to buy a 55 inch TV if the discounted price is significantly lower than its usual price.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.