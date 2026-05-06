LG’s new Essential Series aims to make premium tech more accessible in India: Check complete range and prices
LG launches its 2026 appliance range in India, spanning budget to premium segments, with prices starting at ₹16,600 and new AI-powered, smart home solutions.
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LG Electronics India has expanded its home appliances lineup for 2026, introducing a mix of premium and affordable-premium products aimed at widening its reach across Indian households. The move includes new French door refrigerators, AI-powered washing machines, dishwashers, and an expanded ‘Essential Series,’ reinforcing the company’s focus on local manufacturing and exports.
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The latest portfolio reflects LG’s dual strategy, bringing advanced, design-led appliances to premium buyers while improving accessibility through competitively priced offerings. The company also confirmed plans to export its Essential Series to 22 countries across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa by 2026.
Essential Series expansion: Focus on affordability
LG’s Essential Series, positioned in the affordable-premium segment, has been expanded across key appliance categories with more capacities and features tailored to Indian usage conditions.
In refrigeration, the new sub-300L range (225L–276L) comes with features like Smart Inverter Compressor, convertible modes, and inverter compatibility. Prices for Essential Series refrigerators start at ₹25,500.
The washing machine lineup in this segment includes top-load models (8kg–10kg) starting at ₹20,900, while the AX semi-automatic range (8kg–12kg) is priced from ₹17,300, targeting budget-conscious households seeking durability.
LG has also added convertible convection microwave ovens with air-fry functionality, priced from ₹28,700, alongside water purifiers featuring UV sterilisation and stainless-steel tanks starting at ₹16,600.
Premium refrigerators: Larger capacities, smarter features
At the premium end, LG has introduced its new French Door refrigerator range (574L–610L), starting at ₹1.18 lakh. The lineup includes features such as InstaView Door-in-Door, AI ThinQ connectivity, and an auto ice maker in a compact 33-inch width format.
The Side-by-Side refrigerator portfolio (630L–790L) has also been expanded, with prices starting at ₹1.09 lakh, offering larger storage capacities and premium finishes.
Washing machines: AI-driven fabric care
LG continues to strengthen its presence in the laundry segment with AI-enabled solutions. The VX front-load washing machines (12kg–20kg), equipped with AI DD 2.0 technology, start at ₹62,900.
In the mid-range, the TX top-load series (10kg–11kg) begins at ₹32,400, featuring hard water wash and durability-focused design for Indian conditions.
Dishwashers and hygiene appliances
LG has also expanded its dishwasher portfolio with a 15 place setting TrueSteam dishwasher, priced from ₹73,500, designed to handle Indian utensils and heavy grease.
In the hygiene segment, the brand’s upgraded water purifiers focus on safe storage and efficient water recovery, aligning with growing consumer awareness around health and sustainability.
Commitment to ‘Make in India’
The company reiterated its ‘Make in India’ commitment, with manufacturing facilities supporting both domestic demand and global exports. With the Essential Series set to reach 22 international markets, LG aims to position India as a key production hub.
The new range is available across LG brand stores, retail outlets, and e-commerce platforms starting today.