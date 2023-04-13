LinkedIn's verification system is FREE and will let you prove where you work

LinkedIn, the Microsoft-owned professional social networking platform is rolling out out a new verification system for the users to prove their identity and where do they work. There is no need to pay to get verifications, unlike other platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. The users can verify themselves through CLEAR to prove their identity, authenticate their workplace through an email address and the Microsoft Entra verified ID platform to get digital workplace IDs for free, The Verge reported. It means that you can verify your workplace by using either the company-issued email address or through Entra if your organisation uses it. According to report, LinkedIn has joined hands with CLEAR to help you verify your identity. You can display that your identity is verified on your profile. The social platform will highlight verifications through green and blue checks on the profiles, but won't offer a badge that appears next to your name. Currently, the identity verification via company email is available to all the users if they work at more than 4,000 companies which are supported. Microsoft will roll out the Entra verification at the end of this month to two million members.

Microsoft's Entra verification used by LinkedIn is based on open standards, and can work across human resources and identity systems. The technology giant's president of identity security Alex Weinert told Verge about a steady increase in fraudulent presentations with people impersonating to be people they are not.

According to report, digital verified IDs can be used for background verifications, rewards programmes, loan applications etc. This system is supported by a decentralised identity and a trust model involving the issuer, holder and the verifier. Unlike LinkedIn, Twitter is offering paid verification to the users and has set April 20 as the final date to remove legacy blue badges. The Twitter Blue verification has a different price for users for every region. In the US, it costs USD 11 a month or USD 114.99 a year for iOS or Android users and USD 8 a month or USD 84 a year for web users.

