Water purifiers may have served us well for years, but with changing water quality and rising concerns about pollution, it may be time to take a closer look at how effectively they meet our current needs. Older purifiers may lack the filtration technology, storage features and maintenance indicators available in newer models. Upgrading to a more suitable system can help address the specific challenges posed by your household's water supply.
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This is where LG PuriCare water purifiers come into the picture. With features such as stainless steel storage tanks, in-tank UV treatment and multi-stage RO filtration on select models, the range offers several options to consider when upgrading your home's drinking-water system.
Why consider upgrading to an LG PuriCare water purifier?
Stainless steel storage tank: Select models feature a stainless steel tank designed to support better hygiene, with an additional nine-year tank warranty (T&C apply).
Digital Sterilization Care: Uses an electrolysis-based, chemical-free process to clean internal water pipes, the storage tank and faucet without manual disassembly. Automated service calls every four months also help keep routine maintenance on track.
In-tank UV treatment: Automatic UV cycles help manage bacterial growth in stored water. EverFresh UV Plus runs for 75 minutes every six hours to treat stored water.
RO with mineral booster: Select models combine RO filtration with a mineral booster that adds calcium and magnesium to the purified water.
Smart indicators and automated care: Monitor filter replacement alerts, UV status and tank levels, while automated maintenance reminders help you keep up with servicing.
Inverter compatibility: Select models feature Auto Smart Connect, allowing the purifier to operate during power cuts when connected to a compatible inverter.
Is it time to upgrade your water purifier?
If your existing system shows any of these signs, it may be time to evaluate a replacement:
- Plastic storage tank: If your purifier has an older plastic tank, you may want to explore newer storage designs, including stainless steel options.
- No filter-change indicator: Without a reminder, keeping track of filter replacement schedules can become difficult.
- Frequent breakdowns: Repeated service visits and rising repair expenses could make replacement worth considering.
- Changing water quality: If your household uses borewell or tanker water, check whether your existing purifier's filtration technology is suitable for its TDS and other contaminants.
- Changes in water taste or smell: These could indicate a need for maintenance or water-quality testing.
Why consider LG PuriCare water purifier range?
1. Stainless steel storage tank for stored-water hygiene
Purified water can remain in a tank for hours before consumption, making its material an important consideration. Select LG PuriCare models feature a stainless steel tank designed to support stored-water hygiene.{{/usCountry}}
Purified water can remain in a tank for hours before consumption, making its material an important consideration. Select LG PuriCare models feature a stainless steel tank designed to support stored-water hygiene.{{/usCountry}}
According to LG, the tested tank material demonstrated 94.4% less E. coli growth over 24 hours under specified conditions, using the JIS Z 2801 method, with testing by TÜV SÜD. Select models also offer a 10-year tank warranty, comprising one year on the complete product and nine additional years on the tank, subject to terms and conditions.
Why it matters: This is worth considering when upgrading an older purifier, particularly if stored-water hygiene is a priority. Check the exact model's tank material and warranty coverage before buying.
2. In-tank UV treatment for stored water
Select LG PuriCare models feature EverFresh UV Plus, an in-tank UV LED system designed to help manage bacterial growth in stored water. According to LG, it operates automatically every six hours, running for 75 minutes when water has remained stagnant for more than six hours.
Unlike UV treatment that works as water passes through the filtration system, in-tank UV focuses on water stored between drinking occasions.
Why it matters: This can be useful for households where water remains in the tank for extended periods. However, it does not replace regular cleaning, filter changes or servicing. Check model-specific availability.
3. RO filtration with a mineral booster and alkaline balancer
LG PuriCare models offer multi-stage filtration that can include sediment filtration, carbon filtration, RO and additional treatment stages.
Reverse osmosis (RO) uses a semipermeable membrane to reduce dissolved substances, making it useful for certain borewell and tanker water supplies. However, it also removes naturally occurring minerals such as calcium and magnesium.
Select models feature a mineral booster or alkaline balancer that adds calcium and magnesium after filtration to help balance pH levels and improve water taste.
Why it matters: Choose filtration based on your water source and quality, not just the number of stages. A comprehensive water-quality test can identify concerns that a TDS reading alone may miss.
4. Smart indicators and easier maintenance
Depending on the model, LG PuriCare purifiers offer indicators for filter replacement, UV system status and storage-tank water levels. Some also feature Digital Sterilizing Care, which LG describes as an automated internal cleaning system with contactless maintenance support.
Why it matters: These features simplify routine monitoring, but do not eliminate scheduled servicing or filter replacement.
5. Inverter compatibility, warranty and service
LG's Auto Smart Connect feature allows compatible water purifiers to operate through a home inverter during power cuts, helping maintain access to purified water during electricity interruptions. Check inverter compatibility and installation requirements for your chosen model.
Select models offer one year of complete product warranty and nine additional years on the stainless steel tank, subject to conditions.
Why it matters: Inverter compatibility, warranty coverage and access to authorised service are important considerations for long-term ownership. Check the coverage of individual components and consumables before purchasing.
Old purifier vs LG PuriCare: What changes with an upgrade?
The table below highlights how select LG PuriCare models compare with features commonly found in older or basic purifiers. Since specifications vary across models and brands, use this as a checklist of features to evaluate rather than a universal comparison.
How to choose a water purifier based on your water source
The right water purifier depends on the quality of your incoming water. Municipal supplies, borewell water and tanker water can differ significantly, even within the same city.
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RO vs UV vs UF: What is the difference?
LG PuriCare range features at a glance
Frequently asked questions
Is LG PuriCare an RO water purifier?
LG PuriCare is a range of water purifiers, not one single model. Several models use RO filtration with UV treatment, while some also include a mineral booster.
Is a stainless steel water purifier tank better than a plastic tank?
A stainless steel tank is an alternative to a plastic storage tank and may be worth considering when comparing storage design and hygiene-related features. LG reports 94.4% less E. coli growth over 24 hours for its tested stainless steel tank material under specified conditions.
Does every LG PuriCare model have a mineral booster?
No. Mineral booster availability varies by model. The LG WW146 lists a mineral booster with calcium and magnesium, whereas the WW131 specifications do not list this feature.
Is RO better than UV for borewell water?
Not in every situation, but RO is often considered for borewell supplies with elevated TDS or dissolved contaminants. UV targets susceptible microorganisms and does not reduce dissolved salts. Test the water to determine which treatment stages are appropriate.
How often should water purifier filters be replaced?
The schedule depends on the model, water quality, usage and manufacturer's instructions. Follow the recommended maintenance schedule and check the cost of replacement filters before purchasing.
Is it worth upgrading an old water purifier?
An upgrade may be worth considering if your current purifier frequently breaks down, no longer suits your water quality, lacks features you need or costs too much to maintain. If it is functioning correctly and remains suitable for your water supply, routine servicing may be sufficient.
Disclaimer: This content is provided for informational purposes only. Please use your own discretion and wisdom and carefully assess your specific needs prior to reaching any conclusion or making a purchasing decision.
This article has been produced by the HT Tech team as part of a brand collaboration. It highlights the product's features and offerings based on information shared by the brand.