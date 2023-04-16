Love bugs? US engineer invents unique ‘Bugkiss’ device for insect interaction

A man from Florida in the United States has invented a unique device called "Bugkiss" that allows bug enthusiasts to interact with insects in a new and unconventional way - through kissing. The invention that has been garnering attention on the internet was by a 34-year-old software engineer, Justin. While some have found this to be peculiar, it has certainly piqued the interest of many.

According to a report from the New York Post, a TikTok video featuring the Bugkiss device created by Justin has gone viral, amassing over 15.2 million views.

The report which cited NeedToKnow.co.uk stated that the Bugkiss device, created by this 34-year-old software engineer, consists of a pair of miniature baby doll lips attached to a pacifier using a spring from a pen.

In addition to its basic design, the Bugkiss device also features two different lip sizes, each intended for use with insects of varying sizes. For example, the device includes an extra small set of lips that are ideal for kissing ants.

“The intended method to properly enjoy Bugkiss is to hold the silicone bite piece in your mouth, with the mini-lips pointing out in the direction of the bugs,” the 34-year-old said.

The inspiration for the this device to kiss bugs came to Justin when he stumbled upon an image that read, "I want to kiss a bug, but they are so small."

“There is an image circulating on the internet of a window sticker which reads, ‘I want to kiss every bug, but they are so small and my lips are so strong.’ I don’t know where the phrase originated, but it made me laugh. Then it made me think: this is a problem I can solve,” he said.

Following the inventor's confession, some social media users have expressed feelings of discomfort saying “Why bugs?”

While others have shared their own desire to show affection towards bugs. The response to the TikTok video featuring the Bugkiss device has also been mixed, with some questioning the appeal of kissing insects and wondering why one would choose to do so.

Some comments according to the NYP report read as, “Bro is just casually assaulting the bug kingdom.”

Another said, “I don’t even wanna kiss humans why would I wanna kiss bugs.”

While a third was enthusiastic. “Never have I felt so strongly about backing a product.”

Justin expressed his surprise at the overwhelming response to his creation, stating, "I never imagined that there would be such a significant number of people who were interested in smooching with creepy crawlies."

“I’ve had so many viewers ask to buy Bugkiss that I’ve decided to launch it on Kickstarter soon,” he further said.

