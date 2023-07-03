Lt Gen MU Nair takes over as India's top cyber security chief | Details

Lt Gen MU Nair has been appointed the new National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) replacing Lt Gen (retd.) Dr Rajesh Pant on Monday. Lt Gen Nair previously held the chair of Signal-officer-in-Chief at the Army Headquarters.

Lt Gen MU Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal(Twitter/Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army))

Who is Lt Gen MU Nair?

1) Lt Gen MU Nair, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, is appointed as the head of the National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC).

2) He is India’s third cyber security chief after Lt Gen (retd.) Dr Rajesh Pant and first chief Gulshan Rai.

3) Lt Gen MU Nair is an alumnus of the prestigious National Defence Academy.

4) He has also held other important positions including the additional director general, signal intelligence, chief of staff of a corps and command.

5) Nair has rich expertise in cyber warfare, signal intelligence and communication & information technology at the domestic and global levels.

What is National Cyber Coordination Centre?

1) National Cyber Coordination Centre (NCCC) works under National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) and coordinates with different agencies at the national level in cybersecurity-related matters.

2) The NCCC is expected to generate necessary situational awareness of existing and potential cyber security threats, alert all relevant agencies during a cyber attack and maintain better cyber intelligence sharing.

3) The NCCC screens all forms of meta-data, ensures better coordination between different intelligence agencies and “streamlines” intelligence gathering.

4) It functions along with the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), (CERT-IN), which has the government, public-private and private sectors under its jurisdiction.

5) National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Centre (NCIIPC) has been established for the protection of critical information infrastructure in the country.

