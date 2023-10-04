News / Technology / Made by Google Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2 set for launch
Live

Made by Google Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Watch 2 set for launch

Oct 04, 2023 10:43 AM IST
Made by google event 2023 LIVE Updates: The event will take place in New York City with a keynote time of 10am ET (7:30pm IST).

Made by google event 2023 LIVE Updates: The 2023 edition of Google's annual Made by Google launch event will take place on Wednesday and is set to begin in a few hours from now. The event will emanate from New York City, beginning at 10am local time (7:30pm in India).

Made by Google 2023: A special focus on the forthcoming Pixel 8 devices (Image courtesy: Google)
Made by Google 2023: A special focus on the forthcoming Pixel 8 devices (Image courtesy: Google)

At Made by Google 2023, the company will unveil Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, the latest series of its Pixel smartphones. Watch 2, itself a part of the Pixel portfolio, is also set to debut, with a host of other products to be launched as well.

Follow this live blog for all the latest updates as we build up to the mega event.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 04, 2023 10:43 AM IST

    Made by Google Event 2023 LIVE: Leaked display specifications of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro

    As per the leaks, Pixel 8 will sport a smaller 6.16 inch display (down from 6.3-inch) with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to carry the same 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

  • Oct 04, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Made by Google Event 2023 LIVE: Where to livestream, catch live updates?

    Made by Google has its own YouTube channel. For live updates, on the other hand, you can check Google's official social media handles, as well as this Hindustan Times live blog.

  • Oct 04, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    Made by Google Event 2023 LIVE: Google to unveil Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

    Google's much-awaited Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets are set to be introduced at the company's annual launch event later today. These will directly succeed Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro from last year's edition.

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

