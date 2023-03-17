Magic or demons, will Diablo 4 outshine Hogwarts Legacy as biggest game of 2023?

The biggest game of 2023 is up for grabs, and two contenders are vying for the top spot: Diablo 4 and Hogwarts Legacy. Both games have generated a lot of buzz, but which one will come out on top?

Those who have pre-purchased Diablo IV will receive Early Access to the Open Beta from March 17–19. On the following weekend, the Open Beta will be available to everyone from March 24–26.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Diablo 4 beta launch is just a day away, and fans are eagerly anticipating their first chance to get their hands on the game. Diablo 3 was a huge success, selling 12 million copies in its first year and 30 million three years later in 2015. With a dark tone, impressive gameplay, and cinematics, Diablo 4 looks like it has everything it takes to be a hit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But there's one game that Diablo 4 will have to beat: Hogwarts Legacy. This game has already sold an impressive 12 million copies in just two weeks, and it's on track to sell 20 million copies in its first year. With a sprawling world, a huge array of spells and missions, and an enthusiastic fan base, Hogwarts Legacy has exceeded expectations and won over even the most skeptical of gamers.

Those who have pre-purchased Diablo IV will receive Early Access to the Open Beta from March 17–19. On the following weekend, the Open Beta will be available to everyone from March 24–26.

So which game will come out on top? It's hard to say, but one thing is certain: both Diablo 4 and Hogwarts Legacy have a lot of potential. Diablo 4 has the pedigree and the fan base, while Hogwarts Legacy has captured the hearts of Harry Potter fans everywhere. It's a battle for the ages, and gamers will be watching closely to see who comes out on top.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But there are other factors at play as well. Activision, the company behind Diablo 4, has been in turmoil recently, and some gamers are worried that this could impact the game's quality. And with the ongoing debate over whether or not the next Call of Duty game will be a "real" Call of Duty game, it's anyone's guess as to whether that game will be a serious contender.

Also read | Wingardium Levio-Sales! Hogwarts Legacy surpasses Elden Ring in UK

Ultimately, though, it will be up to gamers to decide which game they want to play. With so much at stake, the competition is sure to be fierce. Whether you're a Diablo fan or a Harry Potter fanatic, there's no denying that 2023 is shaping up to be a year of epic gaming battles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON