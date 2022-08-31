Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahindra Electric launches Zor Grand: Key features of the ‘last-mile cargo solution’

Published on Aug 31, 2022 07:42 AM IST

The electric three-wheeler was launched in Bengaluru on Monday, and, according to Anand Mahindra, as many as 15,000 bookings have already been made.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd (MEML) CEO Suman Mishra shows a victory sign at the launch of all new Mahindra Zor Grand Electric 3-Wheeler, in Bengaluru on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML) has launched its new three-wheeler Zor Grand, and described it as a ‘last mile cargo solution’. As the description suggests, the EV has been developed to transport goods; it was launched on Monday in Bengaluru, in the presence of Mahindra Electric's CEO Suman Mishra, who headed the project.

Here's all you need to know about the e-vehicle:

(1.) According to Mahindra Electric, the three-wheeler generates a ‘best-in industry’ power of 12 kW and ‘best-in class gradeability’ of 11.5 degree. The vehicle has an excellent pickup and acceleration, as well as faster turnaround, the combination of which, in turn, would lead to more trips and more earnings, it added.

(2.) The EV has a maintenance-free battery which can last for five years, is resistant to both water and dust, and with simple mobile-lie charging, the company further said.

(3.) It gives a noiseless and vibration-free ride with a transmission that is automatic, clutchless and gearless. To carry cargo, it is equipped with a 170 cubic feet delivery box, 6-feet loading tray, and can travel a maximum distance of more than 100 kms in one full charge.

(4.) Zor Grand has a starting price of 360,000. On Tuesday, a day after the launch, Anand Mahindra said that Mahindra Electric had already received as many as 15,000 bookings.

(5.) Mahindra Electric also claimed that the EV has a maintenance cost of only 25 for each kilometer, and brings with it additional savings of 10,000 per month.

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

