Sheryl Sandberg officially steps down as Meta COO. 5 things to know about her

Facebook parent company Meta's chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg has stepped down from her position after 14 years in the social networking platform, this months after she announced her decision. The revelation was made in Meta's filing before the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 1.In the SEC filing document, Meta said that Sandberg has been replaced by Javier Olivan as the chief operating officer. Sandberg, 52, will continue to serve as the member of the board and will receive compensation as a ‘non-employee director pursuant to the Company’s Director Compensation Policy’. Here are five things you must know about Sandberg, who played a pivotal role in Meta's success. 1. Sandberg joined Facebook in 2008. She was instrumental in the platform become a giant that raked in almost $120 billion revenue last year.2. The 52-year-old honcho also answered for Facebook’s privacy and policy missteps over the years, attempting to improve its relationship with the public and regulators.

3. The Harvard alumna was ranked 18 on the list of America's Self-Made Women 2022 with a net worth of $1.6 billion. 4. Sandberg has been in the midst of a controversy related to Cambridge Analytica. She and Zuckerbeg will testify in a lawsuit claiming Facebook illegally shared user data with research firm Cambridge Analytica. Users sued after it was revealed that a UK research firm connected to Donald Trump gained access to the data of as many as 87 million of the social media network’s subscribers. Sandberg is set to be questioned for up to five hours, according to a filing in San Francisco federal court.5. Sandberg is also an author, having written a book ‘Lean In’ in 2013.

