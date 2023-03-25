Mark Zuckerberg's daughters are named due to his fondness for this ancient empire

Meta chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan welcomed their third daughter on Saturday, and named her Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg. The couple already has two daughters Maxima and August. Now, if we tell you that the daughters have an interesting Roman history connection to their names, you will be surprised. Isn't it?In an interview to New Yorker in 2018, Zuckerberg had revealed about his fascination towards ancient Roman history. The billionaire recalled he was fond of ancient Rome because of him studying Latin during his high school and Roman emperor Augustus Caesar. Zuckerberg's third daughter Aurelia refers to Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius, whose reign has been symbolised as the Golden Age of the Roman empire. He was best known for Meditations on Stoic philosophy.“Welcome to the world, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg! You're such a little blessing”, Zuckerberg posted on Instagram.The Facebook founder's first daughter is named Maxima, which is a twist to the Latin word Maximus. On the other hand, his second daughter is named August with reference to Augustus Caesar, a report by CNBC suggests.Zuckerberg's fascination with Rome can be gauged by the fact that he spent his honeymoon with wife Priscilla in the Italian capital in 2012. The couple was photographed having an intimate and romantic fish dinner of oysters, fish carpaccio and Catalan shrimp salad as an appetizer.

Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg with his daughter Aurelia Chan.(Instagram/Mark Zuckerberg)

The couple began dating in 2003 after meeting at a quue for the washroom at a party of Zuckerberg's Harvard University fraternity. They met when he was a sophomore while she was a freshman.

