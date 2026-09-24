Meta Connect 2026: Here’s everything that was announced

At its Meta Connect 2026 event last night, the Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant unveiled a stream of new goods and software updates, with AI glasses and its Muse personal agent taking centre stage. Meta showcased the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta, introduced camera-free audio glasses and revealed a new Meta VR glasses device. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest announcements from the event.

Meta puts Muse at the centre of its AI push

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta showcases its latest AI glasses, Muse assistant and VR hardware. (AI Generated)

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Meta’s biggest announcement was arguably Muse, its AI-powered personal agent designed to handle tasks rather than simply answer questions. The Facebook maker says Muse can set goals, customise feeds and share ideas, while users can also adjust its personality.

During the keynote, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang demonstrated Muse finding a replacement for a broken vase, planning a holiday around bad weather and even negotiating an insurance bill. "Muse makes you money," Meta said on stage.

Muse is free for now, although Zuckerberg said that "over time we will profit by taking a small fee from transactions."

Starting now, Muse can also operate a user’s Mac with permission, including running programs in the background. Meta says email support is coming later. The company is also introducing connectors that let Muse interact with third-party services. Walmart, Best Buy, Gap, Sephora, Expedia, Box, GitHub and Granola are among the companies joining the ecosystem, while Instacart is expected soon.

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{{^usCountry}} Zuckerberg described the broader vision during the keynote, saying, "We're making personal superintelligence wearable," and argued that glasses could eventually become the main way people interact with AI assistants. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zuckerberg described the broader vision during the keynote, saying, "We're making personal superintelligence wearable," and argued that glasses could eventually become the main way people interact with AI assistants. {{/usCountry}}

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Meta also introduced Muse Voice, allowing users to customise the assistant’s voice, while its AI features are expanding into fitness and health-related tasks.

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New Ray-Ban Meta glasses and a $1,299 VR device

Meta also showed off the third-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, which now come in more than 51 styles. The new models feature six microphones, improved audio and Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Prices start at $449, while the Lisa from Blackpink edition starts at $399.

The company also introduced its first camera-free smart glasses. Instead of capturing photos or video, these focus entirely on audio and are designed to be thinner while offering longer battery life. They start at $349 and are expected to ship in mid-October.

Meta says the glasses also offer Hearing Enhancement, with the company claiming they can function as FDA-certified hearing aids for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. The feature can be enabled with a one-time $149 payment.

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Then came the Meta VR glasses, a much lighter spatial computing device weighing around 100 grams. Meta says it features a 5K display, hand-gesture controls, an AR keyboard and support for Muse. It will also support Quest games through controllers, Xbox Cloud Gaming and 3D entertainment. The device is priced at $1,299 and is scheduled to launch in spring 2027.

Meta also closed its keynote with Muse Charm, a small handheld device designed to give users access to Muse without wearing glasses. It is expected to ship around December, although Meta has not revealed its price yet.