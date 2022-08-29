Meta, Reliance Jio announce launch of JioMart on WhatsApp. Details here

Meta Platforms and Reliance Jio have announced the launch of the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp, where consumers can shop from the online grocery service JioMart right within their WhatsApp chat.

According to an official statement on Monday, "A global first, JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including those who have never shopped online before, to seamlessly browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalogue, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat."

The statement said that the launch of this service is part of a strategic partnership between Meta and Jio to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country.

The JioMart's WhatsApp bot has been built by Haptik- that helps brands acquire, convert, engage and delight users with AI-driven, personalized, conversational experiences across 20 channels and 100+ languages.

"Consumers can start shopping on JioMart via WhatsApp by simply sending ‘Hi’ to the JioMart number (+91 7977079770) on WhatsApp," Monday's state added.

Meta's co-founder and chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg said he was excited to launch the platform's partnership with JioMart in India.

“This is our first-ever end-to-end shopping experience on WhatsApp -- people can now buy groceries from JioMart right in a chat. Business messaging is an area with real momentum and chat-based experiences like this will be the go-to way people and businesses communicate in the years to come,” Zuckerberg said in a Facebook post on Monday.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the JioMart on WhatsApp experience furthers Reliance's commitment to enabling a simple and convenient way of online shopping for millions of Indian citizens.

Ambani said that when Jio and Meta announced their partnership two years back, he and Mark Zuckerberg shared a vision of bringing more people and businesses online and creating truly innovative solutions that will add convenience to the daily lives of every Indian.

“One example of an innovative customer experience that we are proud of developing is the first-ever end-to-end shopping experience with JioMart on WhatsApp,” Ambani said in a statement on Monday.