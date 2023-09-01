Meta to end cross-app messaging between Facebook Messenger, Instagram: Report
The support for cross-messaging between the two apps was launched in September 2020.
Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook, Inc.) is reportedly all set to end the cross-messaging support between two of its services, Facebook Messenger and Instagram, which was announced around three years ago, in September 2020.
This is according to tipster and software reverse engineer Alessandro Paluzzi, who shared on social media that starting mid-October, people will not be able to chat with their Facebook friends on Instagram.
“#Instagram is considering removing the ability to chat with #Facebook friends after mid-October,” he wrote in a post on X (earlier Twitter) on Thursday.
With the post, he shared a screenshot of a message, apparently from Instagram; the message also stated that existing chat threads will become ‘read-only.’
While the Mark Zuckerberg-helmed Meta is yet to issue an official statement about the rumoured change, the move, if indeed being undertaken, could be due to regulatory scrutiny, as linking two massive social media platforms like these, could actually be a violation of anti-trust laws in critical markets, including the United States.