Microsoft's AI-powered Bing chatbot now supports voice chat on desktop as well. What does this mean?

Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot Bing, which debuted in February, now supports voice chat on desktop as well, the tech giant has announced. The Microsoft Bing logo and the website's page are shown in this photo.(AP)

“We continue to ship previously announced features and respond to your product feedback. Some of these features may temporarily appear in your Bing Chat experience as we experiment with them. These Release Notes will update you on which features have shipped and which are fully available to everyone as of today,” Microsoft noted on its official blog on June 9, introducing this latest update.

What does this update mean?

This means that Bing's voice chat mode, which is already available for those using the AI chatbot on Microsoft's Edge web browser, can now be used on the browser's desktop version too.

To access the option on desktop, a user must click on the microphone icon in Bing's chat box.

How to use this feature?

After clicking on the microphone icon, people must select the ‘Allow’ button to give microphone access to Bing. Now, speak and get your queries resolved via voice or text in seconds.

At present, the option supports English, French, German, Japanese and Mandarin, with more languages on the way.

Additional update

Bing will also give text-to-speech answers, doing so in its own voice.

