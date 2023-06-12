Home / Technology / Microsoft's AI-powered Bing chatbot now supports voice chat on desktop as well. What does this mean?

Microsoft's AI-powered Bing chatbot now supports voice chat on desktop as well. What does this mean?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 12, 2023 10:11 AM IST

According to the tech giant, the feature is available in English, French, German, Japanese and Mandarin, with more languages on the way.

Microsoft's AI-powered chatbot Bing, which debuted in February, now supports voice chat on desktop as well, the tech giant has announced.

The Microsoft Bing logo and the website's page are shown in this photo.(AP)
The Microsoft Bing logo and the website's page are shown in this photo.(AP)

“We continue to ship previously announced features and respond to your product feedback. Some of these features may temporarily appear in your Bing Chat experience as we experiment with them. These Release Notes will update you on which features have shipped and which are fully available to everyone as of today,” Microsoft noted on its official blog on June 9, introducing this latest update.

What does this update mean?

This means that Bing's voice chat mode, which is already available for those using the AI chatbot on Microsoft's Edge web browser, can now be used on the browser's desktop version too.

To access the option on desktop, a user must click on the microphone icon in Bing's chat box.

How to use this feature?

After clicking on the microphone icon, people must select the ‘Allow’ button to give microphone access to Bing. Now, speak and get your queries resolved via voice or text in seconds.

At present, the option supports English, French, German, Japanese and Mandarin, with more languages on the way.

Additional update

Bing will also give text-to-speech answers, doing so in its own voice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
microsoft artificial intelligence
microsoft artificial intelligence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 12, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out