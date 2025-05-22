Microsoft blames Apple for delaying Xbox mobile store launch

Microsoft has pointed to Apple’s App Store policies as the cause behind the ongoing delay of its Xbox mobile app store. The company shared its concerns in a legal filing this week, backing Epic Games in its dispute with Apple over payment rules. Microsoft has delayed the launch of its Xbox mobile store, blaming Apple's App Store rules and ongoing legal battle. (Microsoft)

Microsoft filed an amicus brief supporting Epic Games’ case, which challenges Apple’s requirement that all digital purchases within iOS apps use Apple’s own payment system and pay a 30 percent fee. Microsoft warned that if Apple wins its appeal, it could undo recent changes allowing payments outside of apps, affecting other developers as well.

Apple Opposes Alternative Payment Promotions

Apple is fighting against rules that let developers promote alternative payment options within their apps. For instance, when Fortnite returned to iOS, it included a message encouraging users to buy items through Epic’s own store, rather than Apple’s in-app purchases. Apple appealed this allowance, and the outcome could impact many other apps beyond Fortnite.

Efforts to Launch Xbox Store App Blocked

Microsoft says it is ready to launch the Xbox mobile store, which would let users buy digital content via separate platforms outside the app. This approach follows what other companies like Spotify and Amazon have begun doing to avoid Apple’s fees on in-app purchases.

In its brief, Microsoft explained that the court ruling that challenged Apple’s in-app purchase rules should have allowed it to offer an alternative payment system by linking to an online store. However, Apple’s actions have slowed Microsoft’s ability to bring this option to users.

Apple recently appealed the court’s injunction and asked the Ninth Circuit to pause the enforcement of the original ruling while the appeal is underway. Microsoft is urging the court to keep the injunction in place during this process, warning that Apple has admitted it can reverse the policy changes made so far.

Microsoft’s position highlights the risk that Apple might remove these new options if the injunction is not firmly enforced. Meanwhile, some apps like Fortnite have already returned to the App Store with alternative payment prompts.

Microsoft is waiting for a clear legal decision before moving forward with the Xbox mobile store. The company wants to avoid launching the store only to have it removed later if Apple wins the appeal. The final ruling will likely shape how developers handle payments within iOS apps going forward.