Microsoft shuts Cortana App for Windows. 4 other ways to use voice control features

Microsoft has officially shuttered its digital voice-enabled assistant Cortana app for Windows 11, marking the culmination of a three-year process that saw the discontinuation of Cortana apps for iOS and Android after it lagged behind its competitors like Google Assistant, Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa app. The tech giant has further announced to cease support for Cortana in Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams Display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms by the fall of 2023. However, Cortana within Outlook mobile will remain accessible.

If you launch Cortana on Windows 11 you’ll now be met with a notice about the app being deprecated.(Microsoft)

“We’re making some changes to Windows and Microsoft 365 that will impact Cortana users. Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated,” Microsoft said in a statement.

However, in the absence of Cortona, you can use your voice to implement many features on Windows. Here's how:

4 ways to use voice command on Windows

1. Voice access in Windows 11: This is a new feature in Windows 11 that lets you control your PC and write text using your voice. You can use voice commands to open and switch between apps, browse the web, and read and write emails. Voice access works offline and uses speech recognition to understand your speech.

2. The new Bing: The new AI-powered Bing lets you ask questions and get answers from sources on the web. You can type or speak your questions and Bing Chat will give you an answer citing multiple trusted sources.

3. Microsoft 365 Copilot: This is a new feature that uses AI to turn your words into a productivity tool. Copilot uses your Microsoft 365 data—such as your calendar, emails, chats, documents, and meetings—to help you create, edit, share content, and more.

4. Windows Copilot: Available in preview for Windows 11 in June, Windows Copilot provides centralised AI assistance. Together, with Bing Chat and first- and third-party plugins, you can do multitasking.

