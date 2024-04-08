 Microsoft to launch artificial intelligence hub in London - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Microsoft to launch artificial intelligence hub in London

Reuters |
Apr 08, 2024 07:56 PM IST

The move also represents a win for Britain, which has sought to bolster its credentials as a technology superpower

Microsoft has announced plans for a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London, focused on product development and research.

Microsoft has announced plans for a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London, focused on product development and research.(File photo)
Microsoft has announced plans for a new artificial intelligence (AI) hub in London, focused on product development and research.(File photo)

The unit will be led by Mustafa Suleyman, the London-born cofounder of Google DeepMind, who Microsoft hired last month.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

WHY IT'S IMPORTANT

As the primary backer of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Microsoft is a world leader in the rapidly-developing technology.

But competition for AI talent has been heating up across Europe over the past 18 months. Microsoft may seek to poach experts from other AI-focused companies to staff its new unit, such as DeepMind or OpenAI.

The move also represents a win for Britain, which has sought to bolster its credentials as a technology superpower since hosting the world's first global AI safety summit in November.

ALSO READ| Artificial intelligence grabs limelight at TiECON Chandigarh

CONTEXT

Last month, Microsoft hired DeepMind cofounder Suleyman to run its in-house Microsoft AI division.

Suleyman quit his own recently-formed company, Inflection AI, to join Microsoft, taking dozens of staff members with him.

The move received criticism from some corners, as the staff transfer meant Microsoft avoided the regulatory scrutiny that usually comes with a traditional acquisition.

ALSO READ| Artificial intelligence and health care

BY THE NUMBERS

While it remains unclear how many jobs the new centre will create, the announcement builds on Microsoft's recent commitment to invest 2.5 billion pounds ($3.16 billion) into data centre infrastructure and improving AI skills across Britain.

KEY QUOTE

“I know – through my close work with thought leaders in the UK Government, business community and academia – that the country is committed to advancing AI responsibly and with a safety-first commitment to drive investment, innovation and economic growth," Suleyman wrote in a company blog post published on Monday.

“Our decision to open this hub in the UK reflects this ambition.”

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Technology / Microsoft to launch artificial intelligence hub in London
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On