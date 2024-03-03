Artificial intelligence grabs limelight at TiECON Chandigarh

Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerged as the predominant topic at the 9th edition of TiECON Chandigarh, with consensus among stakeholders that it is destined to become an integral part of various startups and industries. Jitin Talwar, founder of XLScout and XLPAT, shared insights into AI’s impact, highlighting that 18% of work had already been automated and will be affecting 6% of the global GDP. (HT)

In a session organised on “AI in practice: Real-world applications and implications”, discussions revolved around the automation potential of AI, estimating that around 40% of the work will be automated.

Vinayak Hegde, CTO-in-Residence at Microsoft for Startups, delved into AI applications within startups, introducing “5C Network” as a healthcare co-pilot, automating procedures such as MRI scans.

For people in sales, he spoke about how “One Pitch AI” can act like a wingman, helping with their research and pitches.

Dale Vaz, former CTO of Swiggy and former director at Amazon, traced the evolution of AI, from its initial use for searches and recommendations in 2007 to its current role in estimating delivery times for popular app-based delivery services.

He said AI was not a superpower, but like undertaking a journey: “AI takes over the complexity of the business. But it is not perfect. We still cannot always get the delivery promise right as riders may have to refuel during the trip. So, there is scope for learning.”

Lalit Ahluwalia, founder of DigitalXForce Dallas, shed light on AI’s challenges like deepfakes, while also emphasising its integration into all aspects of life, envisioning a future where people “live” digitally.

Ujjwal Mahajan, founder of Chaupal OTT, detailed AI applications in his streaming service, citing examples such as displaying tags, providing smoking and alcohol warnings, and even automating the dubbing process.

He discussed how streaming services like Netflix can use AI to analyse viewing trends and provide better recommendations for users.

In a session exploring global expansion, trade and innovations in countries like the United Kingdom, Canada and the USA, Harjinder Kang, UK’s HM trade commissioner for south Asia, emphasised the UK and India’s complementary economies, and London’s emerging role as an AI centre of excellence.

Jennifer Daubeny, minister commercial, High Commission of Canada, New Delhi, discussed AI’s impact and highlighted Toronto’s status as a hub of AI-based startups, expected to create around 16,000 jobs.