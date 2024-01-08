Microsoft to pull plug on WordPad? Here's what this Windows update says

Microsoft is planning to remove its WordPad application from future versions of the Windows operating system. Additionally, the application, which has been a Windows staple since 1995, will not be reinstallable as well. FILE - The Microsoft logo is shown at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra, File)

This is according to the Windows Insider Blog for the latest Windows 11 Canary Channel build.

“Starting with this build, the WordPad and People apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS (operating system). In a future flight, WordPad will be removed. on upgrade. WordPad will not be reinstallable. WordPad is a deprecated Windows feature,” the blog post says.

At Microsoft, ‘Deprecation’ is defined as that stage of a product's lifecycle ‘when a feature or functionality is no longer in active development and may be removed in future releases of a product or online service.’

“We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and. rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt,” the company says there.

In fact, the Satya Nadella-led tech giant's list of deprecated features shows that WordPad has been in such a state since September 1 last year.

It must be noted however, that the MS Word alternative, a word processor that was released in August 1995, is yet to be removed from the stable version of Windows 11. Also, the changes will go through the beta and developer channels first, meaning that it could take some time before these are implemented.