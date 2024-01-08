close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Microsoft to pull plug on WordPad? Here's what this Windows update says

Microsoft to pull plug on WordPad? Here's what this Windows update says

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 06:21 AM IST

The MS Word alternative has been a Windows staple since 1995, debuting in August that year.

Microsoft is planning to remove its WordPad application from future versions of the Windows operating system. Additionally, the application, which has been a Windows staple since 1995, will not be reinstallable as well.

FILE - The Microsoft logo is shown at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra, File)
FILE - The Microsoft logo is shown at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, on March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra, File)

This is according to the Windows Insider Blog for the latest Windows 11 Canary Channel build.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“Starting with this build, the WordPad and People apps will no longer be installed after doing a clean install of the OS (operating system). In a future flight, WordPad will be removed. on upgrade. WordPad will not be reinstallable. WordPad is a deprecated Windows feature,” the blog post says.

At Microsoft, ‘Deprecation’ is defined as that stage of a product's lifecycle ‘when a feature or functionality is no longer in active development and may be removed in future releases of a product or online service.’

“We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and. rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt,” the company says there.

In fact, the Satya Nadella-led tech giant's list of deprecated features shows that WordPad has been in such a state since September 1 last year.

It must be noted however, that the MS Word alternative, a word processor that was released in August 1995, is yet to be removed from the stable version of Windows 11. Also, the changes will go through the beta and developer channels first, meaning that it could take some time before these are implemented.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out