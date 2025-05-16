Menu Explore
Min 50% off on best selling refrigerators with single door, double door, side-by-side from top brands in Amazon Sale

ByKanika Budhiraja
May 16, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Enjoy min 50% off on best selling refrigerators from top brands in the Amazon Sale. Choose from all types, capacities, and budgets with best deals for you.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Samsung 215 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR23D2H359U/HL, Paradise Bloom Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 183 L 5 Star Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator with Quick Frezze (RDC215A / W0BBRTM0000GO, Bonita Blue, Fresh Box Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹15,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer 6-In-1, Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RT EONVALOR 260C RCIF ST RH, Steel Rush) View Details checkDetails

₹22,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 185 L 5 Star Direct Cool Smart Inverter Compressor Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201ABIU, Blue ILAN, Moist N Fresh, Auto Smart Connect with Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹16,390

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 180 L 5 Star Turbo Cooling Technology, 24 Days Farm Freshness Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RD EDGENEO 207E THF MP WN, Maple Wine) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹15,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 185 L, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (GL-D201APZU.BPZZEBN, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer & Fast Ice Making) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 192 L 3 Star Vitamagic PRO Frost Free Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (215 VMPRO PRM 3S RADIANT STEEL-Z Fridge, Silver, Auto Defrost Technology) View Details checkDetails

₹15,590

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 183 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20D2825HV/NL, Himalaya Poppy Blue, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

₹17,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 207 L 5 Star Icemagic Pro Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (230 IMPRO ROY 5S INV SAPPHIRE ABYSS-Z1, Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹18,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 205 L, 5 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Base Stand (HED-215MRB-N, Marine Rose, Base Stand Drawer) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 431 L 2 Star IntelliFresh Convertible Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IF INV CNV 480 ALPHA STEEL-Z, 2S) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733B1/HL, Black Matt) View Details checkDetails

₹26,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Panasonic 400L 2 Star Prime Convertible 6-Stage Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Bottom Mount Refrigerator (NR- BK415BQKN, Diamond Black,Jumbo Fresh Vegetable Basket,Net Capacity 357L) View Details checkDetails

₹45,090

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details checkDetails

₹20,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 325 L, 3 Star, Convertible 14-in-1, Triple Inverter & Fan Motor Technology, with Display Frost Free, Bottom Mounted Double Door Refrigerator (HEB-333GB-P, GE Black) View Details checkDetails

₹35,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 228 L, 2-Star Made in India Double Door Frost Free Refrigerator with Neo Frost Dual Cooling Technology (RFF265D/W0XIR0I0000GO, Brushed Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹21,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹24,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹61,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow) View Details checkDetails

₹72,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 600 L, 3 Star, 1+2 Years Additional Warranty, Smart Convertible Zones, Toughened Glass Door Frost Free Inverter Side By Side Refrigerator(2025 Model, RS EONVELVET 646C RIT OP BK, Opera Black) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, Wi-Fi enabled Water Dispenser Frost Free, 2-Door Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Fridge Space & Expert Inverter Technology (HRS-682SWDU1, Shiny Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹69,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 630 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter, Hygiene Fresh+, Wi-Fi Convertible Frost-Free Double Door Side By Side Refrigerator (GL-L257CMC3, Matt Black, Ice & Water Dispenser, Door Cooling+ & Multi Air Flow) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 633 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side Refrigerator with AI, WiFi & Water & Ice Dispenser (RS78CG8543S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹109,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹59,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Midea 592 L Side By Side,frost free Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black) View Details checkDetails

₹55,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CANDY 602 L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator with 100% Convertible Technology, Digital Control Panel and Magic Convertible Cooling 2-door (Shiny Steel, CSS6600TS) View Details checkDetails

₹47,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Power Guard Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (91 Liters) View Details checkDetails

₹10,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Brand - Solimo Mini Fridge with Direct Cooling Technology | Ideal for Home, Office, Dorm Room | Personal Minibar | Compact Size | Black (45 Liters) View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 45 L 2 Star Compact Minibar Refrigerator with Freezer Compartment - Direct Cool Technology (Single Door, Graphite Grey, CRDSVK-FZ1050G) View Details checkDetails

₹8,290

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star 45 Ltr, 2 Star, Mini Refrigerator With Freezer, Direct Cool, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹11,480

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Power Guard 47L 2 Star Mini Refrigerator with Freezer, Direct Cool Technology, Single Door Design, Compact Size - Ideal for Home, Office, and Dorm Rooms (Black Steel, PG-DC-50) View Details checkDetails

₹8,190

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CALANDIS™ Mini Fridge Flat Design Fridge Multipurpose Lightweight Compact Refrigerator White | Mini Fridges | Refrigerators & Freezers | Major Appliances View Details checkDetails

₹7,634

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 30 L Qube Personal Standard Single door Cooling Solution (TEC Qube 30L HS Q103, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹7,790

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOOM TREE 25L Portable Mini Car Fridge Refrigerator Cooler Cool Function Only Black View Details checkDetails

₹61,548

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GEM 92 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Mini Refrigerator (2024 Model,GRDN-120HSTP, Hairline Silver) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazon Basics Double Door Deep Freezer, With Bottom Wheels, Total Volume 330 L, White View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star CF4-180NEYW Single Door Deep Freezer (161 Liter, White, 4-star) View Details checkDetails

₹17,650

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Godrej 505 L Double Door Convertible Deep Freezer (DH ESNCH 525E 2HCNP RW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,200

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Blue Star CF5-330NEWY 310 liters Double Door Deep Freezer (310 Liter, White, 5-Star) View Details checkDetails

₹24,950

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier HFC-500DM5, 5 Star Rating Double Door Convertible Deep Freezer, 5 Side Freezing, Dual Condenser, inside metal liner with 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty (White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,960

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 205 SD CF Single Door Deep Freezer, 205 Liters, White View Details checkDetails

₹19,805

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier HFC-588M5, 5 Star Rating Double Door Convertible Deep Freezer, 5 Side Freezing, Dual Condenser, inside metal liner with 4 Years Comprehensive Warranty (White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,391

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 405 Ltrs Double Door Deep Freezer CVF405DA4-P-AL Convertible White View Details checkDetails

₹31,800

amazonLogo
GET THIS
What comes to your mind when you think about buying a refrigerator? Is it the size, the design, or maybe the brand? When you visit a showroom or scroll through an online sale, you often look for the right balance between cost and features.

Min 50% off on best selling refrigerators to keep your food fresh and your wallet happy.
Min 50% off on best selling refrigerators to keep your food fresh and your wallet happy.

A refrigerator is more than just a cooling box, it’s something you use every day to store food and keep things fresh. Choosing one is about picking what works well for your space and daily needs.

Right now, Amazon Sale is taking place for a limited time with at least 50% off on best-selling refrigerators. From single door to double door and side by side models, we have picked some of the best deals from trusted brands. If you need a new fridge, these offers are worth checking out soon.

Top deals on various types of refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top single door refrigerators now on Amazon Sale from Samsung, LG, Godrej with up 41% off

Looking to bring home a reliable single door refrigerator? Now’s a smart time. Amazon Sale is live with exciting offers on best selling models from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej, and Voltas.

These brands have earned trust for years, and their single door fridges are known for their build and everyday use. We’ve spotted some real value deals, worth checking before stocks run out or prices change.

Top deals on single door best selling refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top double door refrigerators from big brands now on Amazon Sale: Up to 45% off

If a spacious fridge has been on your wishlist, this is the time to act. Amazon Sale is offering up to 45% off on best-selling double door refrigerators from major brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and many others.

These refrigerators are built for families and offer better storage and cooling balance. The deals are live for a short time, so grab the right one before the prices bounce back.

Top deals on double door best selling refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Up to 43% off on best selling side by side refrigerators in Amazon Sale:

Side by side refrigerators are a great pick if you need more space and like everything within easy reach. During the Amazon Sale, top brands like Samsung, LG, Haier, Godrej, and Midea are offering some of their best-selling models at up to 43% off.

These refrigerators not only look good in the kitchen but also make storing groceries simpler. With deals this tempting, now’s a good time to bring one home.

Top deals on side by side door best selling refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Mini refrigerators on Amazon Sale with up to 57% off from top brands

Short on space but still want to keep your drinks and snacks cool? Mini refrigerators are just right for bedrooms, offices, or small apartments. And now, some of the best selling models are up for grabs on Amazon with exciting offers.

Top brands are part of the Amazon sale, and the discounts go up to 57%. If you’ve been waiting to pick one, this might be the right moment.

Top deals on best selling mini refrigerators:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top deals on deep freezers for home and shop use on Amazon Sale: Up to 55% off

If you need a deep freezer for your home or shop, this Amazon Sale is a good time to shop. Top brands are offering up to 55% off on popular models.

Deep freezers help you store frozen food in large amounts and keep it fresh for longer. These deals won’t last long, so it’s smart to buy before prices go up or stock runs out.

Top deals on deep freezers:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs on best selling refrigerators deals during Amazon Sale

  • When is the Amazon Sale for refrigerators?

    The Amazon Sale usually happens during major festive or seasonal events; check the exact dates on Amazon’s website.

  • Which refrigerator brands are included in the sale?

    Top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Godrej, and Voltas are part of the sale.

  • What types of refrigerators are available in the sale?

    Single door, double door, side by side, mini, and deep freezers are included.

  • Can I get EMI or No Cost EMI options?

    Yes, Amazon usually offers EMI and no cost EMI options on refrigerators during the sale.

  • Are these refrigerators energy efficient?

    Many models come with BEE star ratings for energy efficiency; check product details for specifics.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
Follow Us On