Mobile World Congress 2023: All you need to know about Xiaomi 13 series launch

First launched in China in 2022, the Xiaomi 13 series has now made its global debut right before the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) which kickstarted in Barcelona, Spain. The series includes Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13 Lite. Xiaomi in collaboration with Leica is releasing the 13 pro version in India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pricing

The base variant of the Xiaomi 13 series with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage starts at 999 euros, while the Xiaomi 13 Pro starts at 1299 euros for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The base model of the Xiaomi 13 Lite is priced at EUR 499. Prices of the Xiaomi 13 series in India are yet to be announced.

Although it is not specified if the offer will be available in India, the company is offering a one-time out-of-warranty repair without any labour cost for the initial 12 months, a LiveMint report stated. The Xiaomi 13 Pro comes in ceramic black and ceramic white options, and can be bought via Amazon or the official Xiaomi website in India. A wide range of colour options are available for Xiaomi 13 Lite from black to pink.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Xiaomi 13 vs Xiaomi 13 Pro

The 13 series is equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Although both the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro models have similar 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, here is a comparison of other features which are distinct in both models:

Xiaomi 13 Xiaomi 13 Pro 6.36-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision and HLG support 2K display with LTPO panel that allows adaptive refresh rates Triple-camera with 50-megapixel OIS sensor, 10-megapixel telephoto Leica lens, 12-megapixel ultrawide sensor 50-megapixel 1-inch sensor, 50-megapixel telephoto lens by Leica, and another 50-megapixel ultrawide sensor 4,500mAh battery, supports 67W fast charging and 50W wireless charging 4,820mAh battery, supports 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Xiaomi 13 Lite

The Xiaomi Civi 2 has been relaunched as Xiaomi 13 Lite, which was not part of the launch announcement in China. Powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC along with the latest Android 12 operating system out-of-the-box, user-friendly MIUI 13 skin and 8GB of RAM.

Also read | What is Snapdragon Satellite, the world's 'first satellite-based, 2-way capable messaging solution’ for smartphones?

Featuring a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz screen refresh rate, it also has a triple camera on the back, similar to the other two 13 series models. The Lite version’s primary camera has a resolution of 50 megapixels, while the other two sensors include an 8-megapixel and a 2-megapixel camera. With an aim to produce top quality selfies, the smartphone has two 32-megapixel camera sensors in the front.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A 4,500mAh battery powers Xiaomi's 67W TurboCharge technology.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail