Thu, Dec 25, 2025
My comprehensive gifting guide for 2026 to help you pick the perfect gift

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 08:00 am IST

Festive Gifting Guide 2026 to solve your holiday dilemmas with curated picks across major categories. Expect smart gadgets, sleek electronics, wearables, audio gear, and home tech that wow without breaking the bank.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating
₹14,750

₹14,750

CHECK DETAILS

Google Pixel Watch 41mm Smartwatch with WiFi, GPS, BT and Heart Rate Monitor in Bulk Packaging (Linen XS)
₹14,430

₹14,430

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43'' AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
₹12,999

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black)
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch, 1.65 inch (4.2 cm) AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes (Urban Grey)
₹10,793

₹10,793

CHECK DETAILS

Huawei Watch FIT 3, 1.82 AMOLED Display, Ultra-Slim Design, All-Round Fitness Management, Comprehensive Health Management, Durable Battery Life, Compatible with iOS & Android, (Green)
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Black
₹6,989

₹6,989

CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds – ANC, Transparency Mode, Superior All-Day Fit, Clear Voice Pickup, IPX4 Splash Resistant, Fast Wireless Charging, 28H Battery, 1 Yr Warranty – Graphite
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black
₹7,999

₹7,999

CHECK DETAILS

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm Gray
₹5,499

₹5,499

CHECK DETAILS

JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black)
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

Beats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Transparent Red
₹6,900

₹6,900

CHECK DETAILS

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Onyx)
₹6,999

₹6,999

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Blue
₹8,490

₹8,490

CHECK DETAILS

Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black
₹6,989

₹6,989

CHECK DETAILS

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
₹8,999

₹8,999

CHECK DETAILS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black)
₹5,498

₹5,498

CHECK DETAILS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue
₹3,989

₹3,989

CHECK DETAILS

Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Titanium)
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3
₹6,499

₹6,499

CHECK DETAILS

Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Auto Workout Detection, VO2 Max | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 9
₹12,325

₹12,325

CHECK DETAILS

boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(9, Midnight Black)
₹3,499

₹3,499

CHECK DETAILS

ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9)
₹19,999

₹19,999

CHECK DETAILS

boAt Valour Ring 1, Buy Sizing Kit First (Sizes 7-12), 40+ Active Modes, 24 * 7 Sleep Tracker, Titanium Built, 15 Days Battery, 5ATM, Scratch Resistant, Smart Ring for Men & Women (Carbon Black, 7)
₹12,999

₹12,999

CHECK DETAILS

aabo Ring, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (Wireless Charging, Black, 7)
₹13,299

₹13,299

CHECK DETAILS

Alti Pace Alti Nova Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories | 7 Days Battery Life | 5 ATM Waterproof | Ring for Men & Women |(Silver,7)
₹4,390

₹4,390

CHECK DETAILS

DREO Air Purifier for Home, CADR 173m³/h, 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Covers up to 70.42m² (750ft²), LED Air Quality (AQI) Display, RGB Ambient Night Light, Memory Function, Ultra-Quiet 25dB Sleep Mode
₹10,499

₹10,499

CHECK DETAILS

AGARO Pure-Wave Air Purifier, For Home, Bedroom, True HEPA Filter, Real Time Air Quality Indicators, Removes 99.9% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.3 Microns Particles, 7 Stage Purification
₹9,999

₹9,999

CHECK DETAILS

LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White
₹5,989

₹5,989

CHECK DETAILS

Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1
₹5,148

₹5,148

CHECK DETAILS

Nutripro Air Purifier For Home & Office 600 sq.ft, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - (White)
₹4,999

₹4,999

CHECK DETAILS

Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home by Hero Group | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (Q200)
₹7,490

₹7,490

CHECK DETAILS

Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Best for Homes & Offices|Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience
₹4,999

₹4,999

CHECK DETAILS

Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White
₹1,399

₹1,399

CHECK DETAILS

Warmex Bonfire Room Heater for Home | Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 750/1500W | Ideal for Bedroom and Office | Silent Operation for Small Space | Oscillation & Fan Mode Safety Features (Black)
₹3,619

₹3,619

CHECK DETAILS

Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator
₹1,199

₹1,199

CHECK DETAILS

Havells Adnis Room Heater| Dual Heat Setting 900/1800 Watt| Safety with Overheat Protection| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob| Fire Retardant Material| Cool Fan Function| 2 Year Warranty (White)
₹1,799

₹1,799

CHECK DETAILS

Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey)
₹1,249

₹1,249

CHECK DETAILS

Usha 423N 2000 Watt Heat Convector Room Heater | Over Heat Protection | Cool Touch Handle | 1 Year Warranty | ISI Approved (Black)
₹2,349

₹2,349

CHECK DETAILS

LG 30 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS3032BK, Black, 44 Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-bacterial cavity)
₹9

₹9,990

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels) View Details checkDetails

₹6,990

CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White | with Anti bacterial Inner Cavity and Large Turntable) View Details checkDetails

₹5,149

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details checkDetails

₹7,340

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details checkDetails

₹10,390

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹8,590

CHECK DETAILS

Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details checkDetails

₹6,011

CHECK DETAILS

Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹3,499

CHECK DETAILS

KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

CHECK DETAILS

Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 5L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹4,299

CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket View Details checkDetails

₹3,099

CHECK DETAILS

Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim (2025) with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

CHECK DETAILS

Pigeon Healthifry Manual Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details checkDetails

₹2,549

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV L55MB-AIN View Details checkDetails

₹34,999

CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

CHECK DETAILS

Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSG View Details checkDetails

₹35,999

CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN View Details checkDetails

₹31,999

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details checkDetails

₹26,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

CHECK DETAILS

Voltas Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C | Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating | Sleep mode View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details checkDetails

₹29,490

CHECK DETAILS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

CHECK DETAILS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹32,940

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹19,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details checkDetails

₹9,290

CHECK DETAILS

Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details checkDetails

₹12,490

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

CHECK DETAILS
Festive season gifting guide 2026: Are you confused about finding the perfect gift infestive season? I feel you, Secret Santa, New Year parties and weddings all hitting at once. That’s why I whipped up this comprehensive gifting guide, where you will find options from gadgets to appliances and small electronics without breaking your bank.​

Curated 2026 festive tech gifts across gadgets, electronics and wearables.
Curated 2026 festive tech gifts across gadgets, electronics and wearables.

Think smart gadgets that wow your mates, electronics to freshen up living spaces, and big-ticket appliances for newlyweds starting fresh. All curated for Indian budgets and trends, blending fun innovation with everyday reliability. Grab ideas that spark joy and skip the stress—your gifting game just levelled up.

Christmas gifting guide 2026

Christmas means Secret Santa chaos and gifts for the whole family—figuring out who likes what is a total struggle, right? Smartwatches keep fitness fans on track, earphones blast tunes for commuters, headphones immerse gamers, and smart rings sneak in health vibes. Affordable picks that wow without the guesswork.

Smartwatches

Wireless earbuds

Headphones

Smart rings

Festive gifting guide 2026

New Year hits with parties and fresh starts, but what do you gift when everyone's got resolutions? Air purifiers combat the post-festive smog, heaters ward off the chill, microwaves cook midnight snacks, and air fryers make healthy eating easy, practical stuff for real Indian winters.

Air purifiers

Room heaters

Microwave ovens

Air fryers

Wedding gifting guide 2026

Wedding season throws newlyweds into home setup madness, what gifts won't gather dust? ACs beat savage summer heat, fridges cram with wedding feast leftovers, TVs ignite binge sessions, and washing machines banish laundry hell. Dependable gear for their real-life kickoff.

Smart TV

Refrigerators

Split ACs

Washing machines

  • What makes these gifts perfect for festive gifting?

    They mix fun tech like wearables with practical appliances everyone needs—no guesswork, just reliable wow factors for Christmas, New Year, or weddings.

  • Which category suits last minute shoppers?

    Christmas wearables ship quickest—earphones and rings arrive same day, skipping stress for Secret Santa chaos.

  • Can I mix gifts across occasions?

    Sure, electronics like air fryers work for New Year resolutions or wedding registries—versatile for any celebration.

  • How do I pick based on recipient style?

    Tech lovers get smartwatches, home starters grab appliances—match gadgets to their daily grind for real hits.

  • Why focus on these specific categories?

    Wearables spark joy, electronics ease winters, appliances build homes—curated for 2026 festive trends that last.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

