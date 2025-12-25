My comprehensive gifting guide for 2026 to help you pick the perfect gift
Published on: Dec 25, 2025
Festive Gifting Guide 2026 to solve your holiday dilemmas with curated picks across major categories. Expect smart gadgets, sleek electronics, wearables, audio gear, and home tech that wow without breaking the bank.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
₹14,750
Google Pixel Watch 41mm Smartwatch with WiFi, GPS, BT and Heart Rate Monitor in Bulk Packaging (Linen XS) View Details
₹14,430
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray] View Details
₹12,999
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
₹9,999
Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Carbon Black) View Details
₹9,999
Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch, 1.65 inch (4.2 cm) AMOLED Display, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Built-in GPS, SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Bluetooth Phone Calls, 3GB Music Storage, 90 Sports Modes (Urban Grey) View Details
₹10,793
Huawei Watch FIT 3, 1.82 AMOLED Display, Ultra-Slim Design, All-Round Fitness Management, Comprehensive Health Management, Durable Battery Life, Compatible with iOS & Android, (Green) View Details
₹9,999
Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Black View Details
₹6,989
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 Earbuds – ANC, Transparency Mode, Superior All-Day Fit, Clear Voice Pickup, IPX4 Splash Resistant, Fast Wireless Charging, 28H Battery, 1 Yr Warranty – Graphite View Details
₹9,999
Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black View Details
₹7,999
OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm Gray View Details
₹5,499
JBL New Launch Live Beam 3 TWS,Hi-Res Audio True ANC Earbuds,Smart Case with Touch Display,48H Playtime,Wireless Charging,6 Mic,Multipoint Connection,Ip55 Proof, Headphones App,Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details
₹9,999
Beats Solo Buds — Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | 18 Hours of Battery Life | Apple & Android Compatibility | Built-in Microphone - Transparent Red View Details
₹6,900
Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Onyx) View Details
₹6,999
Sony WH-CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Charge, Up to 35Hrs Battery, Customized EQ- Blue View Details
₹8,490
Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones, German Design, ANC, Alexa Built-in, 30H Battery, Comfortable & Lightweight Over Ear Design, Built-in Mic for Clear Calls, Fast Charging, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details
₹6,989
Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic (Black) View Details
₹8,999
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Battery, Speed Charge : 5 min Charge Gives up to 3H of Playback, Customized EQ, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 (Black) View Details
₹5,498
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones On Ear with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery, Quick Charge, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity, Voice Assistant, Customized EQ-Blue View Details
₹3,989
Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Titanium) View Details
₹9,999
soundcore by Anker,Space One,Active Noise Cancelling in Ear Headphones,2X Stronger Voice Reduction,40H ANC Playtime,App Control,Ldac Hi-Res Wireless Audio,Comfortable Fit,Clear Calls,Bluetooth 5.3 View Details
₹6,499
Gabit Smart Ring | Health Tracker, 7+ Day Battery | Sleep, Fitness, Nutrition, Stress | Buy Sizing Kit First | Auto Workout Detection, VO2 Max | Smart Ring for Men & Women | Titanium, Matte Black 9 View Details
₹12,325
boAt New Launch SmartRing Active Plus, Auto Heart Rate, Sleep, SpO2, Stress & Skin Temperature Monitor, Stainless-Steel Build, Lightweight, 30-Days Battery, Magnetic Charging Case(9, Midnight Black) View Details
₹3,499
ULTRAHUMAN Ring AIR-Smart Ring Activity Tracker, Size First Sizing Kit,Sleep Tracker,Smart Ring for Men/Women,Fitness Tracker (Matte Grey, 9) View Details
₹19,999
boAt Valour Ring 1, Buy Sizing Kit First (Sizes 7-12), 40+ Active Modes, 24 * 7 Sleep Tracker, Titanium Built, 15 Days Battery, 5ATM, Scratch Resistant, Smart Ring for Men & Women (Carbon Black, 7) View Details
₹12,999
aabo Ring, Health & Fitness Tracker Smart Ring, Advanced Sleep Monitoring, Stress & Activity Tracking, Titanium, IP68 Waterproof (Wireless Charging, Black, 7) View Details
₹13,299
Alti Pace Alti Nova Smart Ring | Unisex Fitness Tracker for Sleep, Recovery, Stress, Workout, Calories | 7 Days Battery Life | 5 ATM Waterproof | Ring for Men & Women |(Silver,7) View Details
₹4,390
DREO Air Purifier for Home, CADR 173m³/h, 3-in-1 True HEPA Filter, Covers up to 70.42m² (750ft²), LED Air Quality (AQI) Display, RGB Ambient Night Light, Memory Function, Ultra-Quiet 25dB Sleep Mode View Details
₹10,499
AGARO Pure-Wave Air Purifier, For Home, Bedroom, True HEPA Filter, Real Time Air Quality Indicators, Removes 99.9% Pollutants, Bacteria, Virus & PM 0.3 Microns Particles, 7 Stage Purification View Details
₹9,999
LEVOIT Core Mini Air Purifier For Coverage Area 183 Sq Ft, H13 Truehepa Filter, Remove 99.97% Dust, Smoke, & Pollen, With Fragrance Sponge, (2 Years Warranty), White View Details
₹5,989
Honeywell Air Purifier for Home & Office, 3-in-1, Pre, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants, Allergens, Pet Danger, Smoke, Dust & Pollens - Air touch V1 View Details
₹5,148
Nutripro Air Purifier For Home & Office 600 sq.ft, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon, Removes 99.99% Pollutants & Micro Allergens - (White) View Details
₹4,999
Qubo Smart Air Purifier for Home by Hero Group | 99.99% Allergen Removal | HEPA H13 | 9000 Hrs Filter Life | App & Voice Control | Energy Saving | Ultra-Quiet BLDC Motor (Q200) View Details
₹7,490
Bepure B1 Air Purifier with True HEPA H13 Filtration| Area Upto 500 sq ft | Best for Homes & Offices|Removes 99.97% pollutants by 4 Stage Filtration| Remote control provided for convenience View Details
₹4,999
Orient Electric Areva Portable Room Heater | 2000W | Two Heating Modes | Advanced Overheat Protection | Horizontal & Vertical Mount | 1-year replacement warranty by Orient | White View Details
₹1,399
Warmex Bonfire Room Heater for Home | Fast Heating with 2 Heat Setting 750/1500W | Ideal for Bedroom and Office | Silent Operation for Small Space | Oscillation & Fan Mode Safety Features (Black) View Details
₹3,619
Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details
₹1,199
Havells Adnis Room Heater| Dual Heat Setting 900/1800 Watt| Safety with Overheat Protection| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob| Fire Retardant Material| Cool Fan Function| 2 Year Warranty (White) View Details
₹1,799
Orpat OEH-1260 2000-Watt Fan Heater (Grey) View Details
₹1,249
Usha 423N 2000 Watt Heat Convector Room Heater | Over Heat Protection | Cool Touch Handle | 1 Year Warranty | ISI Approved (Black) View Details
₹2,349
LG 30 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS3032BK, Black, 44 Auto Cook Menu, Steam Clean, Anti-bacterial cavity) View Details
₹9,990
IFB 24L Solo Microwave Oven with 69 Auto Cook Menus (24PM2S, Silver, Mug Recipes, Steam Clean, Auto Reheat, Preset Timer, Power Save, Child Safety Lock, 10 Power Levels) View Details
₹6,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White | with Anti bacterial Inner Cavity and Large Turntable) View Details
₹5,149
Panasonic 25L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST310QBFG, Black, 85 Auto Cook Menus) View Details
₹7,340
Panasonic 23L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT353BFDG,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill) View Details
₹10,390
Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black, Various Auto Cook Programs, Keep Warm, Quick Defrost, LED Display, Ceramic Enamel Cavity, Wire Rack with 10 year warranty) View Details
₹8,590
Midea 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MMO20CXAMMPEBK, Black, 5 power levels & Defrost function) View Details
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90) View Details
₹6,011
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 4.2L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹3,499
KENT Classic Hot Air Fryer 4L 1300 W | 80% Less Oil | Instant Electric Air Fryer | Auto Cut Off | Fry, Grill, Roast, Steam, and Bake | 1 Year Warranty | Black View Details
₹2,799
Milton Rapid Digital Air Fryer 5L | 1450W | 360° High Speed Air Circulation | Up to 90% Less Oil Usage | 8 Preset Menus | Touch Control Panel & Digital Display | Auto Shut-Off | 1 Year Warranty View Details
₹4,299
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket View Details
₹3,099
Nutricook 5L Air Fryer Slim (2025) with 100% Toxin-Free Ceramic Coating—No PTFE, PFAS, PFOA or Microplastics, Clear Window, Light & Large Basket | 1500W, 4 Presets, 2-Year Warranty View Details
₹5,499
Pigeon Healthifry Manual Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green View Details
₹2,549
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL View Details
₹43,990
LG 126 cm (50 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 50UA82006LA View Details
₹34,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C View Details
₹35,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) X Ultra HD 4K Smart Google LED TV L55MB-AIN View Details
₹34,999
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details
₹29,499
Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSG View Details
₹35,999
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MB-FIN View Details
₹31,999
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3053S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
₹26,490
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
₹25,490
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA) View Details
₹32,490
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
Voltas Vectra CAW 1.5 ton 3 star inverter Split AC | 4-IN-1 Adjustable mode | Energy Efficient | High ambient Cooling-cools even at 52°C | Anti dust filter with Anti-microbial coating | Sleep mode View Details
₹30,490
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, AI Powered, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details
₹29,490
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
₹34,490
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details
₹32,940
Samsung 8 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Tech, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA80BG4441BGTL, Light Gray) View Details
₹19,490
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
₹19,990
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)
₹19,990
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY, 5 Year Warranty on Wash Motor) View Details
₹9,290
Haier 6 kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Drum Washing Machine Fully Automatic Top Load (HWM60-AE, Moonlight Silver) View Details
₹12,490
Godrej Smart Choice 7 Kg 5 Star, AI Tech, Fabrisafe Steel Drum, Magic Lint Filter, Fills Tub At ~0 Water Pressure, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey) View Details
₹13,990
