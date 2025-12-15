Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
Top 10 smartwatches that help you stay committed to your New Year fitness goals

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 12:15 pm IST

Start your fitness plans strong with smartwatches designed to track workouts, monitor health and keep you motivated on every step of your New Year journey.

Rugged watch

Amazfit Huami T-Rex Smartwatch with 20 Days Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, 12 Military Certifications, Water Resistance, 14 Sports Modes (Army Green) View Details checkDetails

₹12,896

Long battery

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹13,999

Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Grey View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Minimal design

Google Pixel Watch LTE Smartwatch Compatible with Cellular or WiFi Data, GPS, BT and Heart Rate Monitor 41mm, Bulk Packaging (Polished Silver Chalk) View Details checkDetails

₹13,900

Best tracking with GPS

GARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹18,500

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Driftstone Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

GPS enabled

Garmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details checkDetails

₹20,500

Budget friendly

Fastrack Sleek 1.32 AMOLED 42mm Round Display Smart Watch with Hybrid Strap, QR Hub, BT Calling, SPO2, Hotkey, Functional Crown, IP68 Water Resistant Upto, 5 Days Battery Life - Onyx Black View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Titan Evoke 2.0, 1.32 AMOLED Display Smart Watch with AOD,1000 Nits, Functional Crown, Magnetic Strap, Metal Body,Fast Charge,24/7 Health Suite, BT Calling, SpO2, HRM, IP68 Smartwatch - Tidal Blue View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

A fresh year brings renewed energy, and the right smartwatch can turn your fitness goals into a steady routine. Modern wearables offer accurate tracking, thoughtful features and health insights that make it easier to stay committed day after day. From step counting to heart-rate monitoring, they help you understand your progress clearly.

Smartwatches built to keep your fitness goals on track.

As everyday demands pull your attention in different directions, a reliable smartwatch keeps your momentum alive. It simplifies monitoring, offers reminders and turns your workouts into consistent habits. If you want a companion that supports your wellness journey from morning runs to evening cooldowns, these options are perfect.

Rugged military-grade construction with 12 certifications sets the Amazfit T-Rex apart for extreme outdoor adventures and harsh environments. Its vibrant AMOLED display ensures clear visibility in sunlight, while built-in GPS delivers precise tracking for hiking, running, and cycling without phone dependency. Boasting an incredible 20 days battery life, 100m water resistance, and 14 dedicated sports modes, this Army Green powerhouse monitors heart rate, sleep, and stress continuously. BioTracker sensor accuracy and Zepp OS provide detailed insights, making it the ultimate companion for athletes facing tough conditions daily.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 20 days
Display
AMOLED
GPS
Built-in
Durability
12 Military Certifications
Sports Modes
14

Reasons to buy

Exceptional battery endurance.

Tough build for outdoor use.

Reasons to avoid

App ecosystem limited.

GPS drains battery faster.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its unbreakable build, long battery, and accurate GPS for adventures. Some note limited apps but love the rugged value.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for unbeatable ruggedness, 20-day battery, and reliable GPS tracking during intense outdoor activities and multisport training.​

Snapdragon W5 chipset running Wear OS 4 delivers flagship performance on the OnePlus Watch 2, paired with up to 100 hours battery life that redefines Wear OS endurance. The premium 1.43" AMOLED display protected by sapphire crystal offers stunning clarity, while dual-frequency GPS ensures pinpoint accuracy for runners and cyclists. Stainless steel construction with 5 ATM water resistance and IP68 rating supports BT calling, heart rate monitoring, SpO2, and 100+ workout modes seamlessly across Android devices. Dual-engine architecture balances power efficiency with smooth app experiences.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 100 hours
Display
1.43" AMOLED
Chipset
Snapdragon W5
GPS
Dual Frequency
Durability
IP68, 5 ATM

Reasons to buy

Record-breaking battery on Wear OS.

Smooth performance and calling.

Reasons to avoid

Bulky stainless steel design.

Fitness tracking not elite-level.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the insane battery life and Wear OS apps. Some mention heavy build but praise GPS precision and calling quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for Wear OS versatility, extraordinary 100-hour battery, and premium sapphire build with advanced dual GPS tracking.​

Expansive 1.82" AMOLED display provides immersive viewing on the Huawei Watch FIT 4, perfect for detailed fitness data and notifications. Up to 10 days battery life powers dual-band GPS, 100+ sports modes, and advanced health tracking including heart rate, SpO2, sleep analysis, and emotional wellbeing assistant. Slim lightweight design with 5 ATM water resistance works seamlessly with Android and iOS, offering TruSense technology for accurate vitals. Stay motivated with personalized workout suggestions and stress management features throughout active days.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 10 days
Display
1.82" AMOLED
GPS
Dual Band
Sports Modes
100+
Compatibility
Android/iOS

Reasons to buy

Bright, spacious screen.

Comprehensive sports tracking.

Reasons to avoid

No Wear OS app support.

Limited third-party apps.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the huge screen, long battery, and accurate fitness tracking. Some wish for more app support but love cross-platform use.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for massive display, 10-day battery, dual GPS, and 100+ sports modes with emotional health insights for all users.​

LTE connectivity enables phone-free calls, texts, and Google services on the Google Pixel Watch LTE, integrating deeply with Android ecosystem. The sleek 41mm polished silver case houses Fitbit-powered heart rate, GPS tracking, SpO2, and sleep analysis with up to 24-36 hours battery life. Wear OS 4 delivers smooth Google Assistant, Maps navigation, and app ecosystem access. Safety features like Safety Check and crash detection add peace of mind during runs or commutes.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 36 hours
Size
41mm
Connectivity
LTE, GPS, BT
Health
Heart Rate Monitor
OS
Wear OS 4

Reasons to buy

Native Google ecosystem.

LTE independence.

Reasons to avoid

Battery requires daily charging.

Small screen for some.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love Google integration and LTE freedom. Battery life gets mixed reviews but Fitbit accuracy impresses most users.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for seamless LTE calling, Fitbit health precision, and pure Android experience in compact premium design.​

Daily suggested workouts provide personalized running coaching on the Garmin Forerunner 55 GPS watch, optimizing training with pace guidance and recovery advice. Up to 2 weeks battery life in smartwatch mode delivers 20 hours continuous GPS tracking for marathons and trails. Lightweight black design monitors heart rate, respiration, stress, and menstrual cycles alongside running dynamics. Garmin Coach plans build endurance systematically for beginners to advanced athletes seeking structured progress.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 14 days
GPS
Built-in
Focus
Running Workouts
Life
20 hours GPS
Weight
Lightweight

Reasons to buy

Runner-specific coaching.

Long battery for multisport.

Reasons to avoid

Basic smart features.

No music storage.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Runners praise workout suggestions and GPS accuracy. Beginners love the coaching but note limited smartwatch apps available.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for smart running plans, 14-day battery, and reliable GPS perfect for training progression and races.​

Iconic rotating bezel offers tactile navigation on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic LTE, elevating its premium 43mm black stainless steel design. Advanced BP, ECG monitoring, body composition analysis, and sleep apnea detection provide medical-grade insights with up to 40 hours battery and fast charging. IP68 rating and LTE connectivity integrate deeply within Galaxy ecosystem for seamless phone mirroring and AI health coaching across Android devices.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 40 hours
Display
Super AMOLED
Health
BP, ECG, Sleep
Durability
IP68
Navigation
Rotating Bezel

Reasons to buy

Advanced health sensors.

Galaxy AI features.

Reasons to avoid

Battery shorter than rivals.

Best with Samsung phones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love the bezel control and ECG accuracy. Galaxy owners rave about integration but note shorter battery life.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for rotating bezel elegance, medical BP/ECG monitoring, and deep Galaxy AI health ecosystem integration.​

Titanium alloy bezel with military-grade toughness defines the Noise Endeavour Pro, offering 164ft water resistance for diving and extreme sports. Dual-band GPS (L1+L5) provides centimeter-level accuracy, while 28 days standby battery powers AI companion, heart rate, SpO2, and 100+ sports modes across iOS/Android. Rugged Driftstone Beige design withstands shocks, temperatures, and altitudes, delivering navigation, health insights, and voice assistance for adventurers in any terrain or condition.

Specifications

Battery
28 days standby
Display
1.5" AMOLED
GPS
Dual-Band L1+L5
Durability
164ft Water Resist
Material
Titanium Bezel

Reasons to buy

Extreme ruggedness.

Long standby battery.

Reasons to avoid

Basic smartwatch OS.

App sync occasional issues.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend titanium durability and GPS precision for outdoors. Some report app glitches but praise adventure-ready build.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for military titanium toughness, ultra-precise dual GPS, and 28-day battery conquering any extreme environment.​

All-day health monitoring with incident detection powers the Garmin Venu Sq 2, featuring vibrant AMOLED display and music storage for workouts. Up to 11 days battery life tracks HRV status, women's health, respiration, stress, and Body Battery energy levels continuously. Built-in GPS, Garmin Pay, and smart notifications support active lifestyles in stylish slate gray. Health Snapshot provides 2-minute wellness assessments anytime.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 11 days
Display
AMOLED
Health
All-Day Monitoring
GPS
Built-in
Features
Music Storage

Reasons to buy

Vibrant AMOLED screen.

Comprehensive wellness data.

Reasons to avoid

Square design divisive.

Pricey for basics.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users love AMOLED clarity and music playback. Wellness tracking impresses but square shape divides opinions.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for continuous health insights, music storage, 11-day AMOLED battery, and safety detection features.​

A 1.32" AMOLED round display with functional crown delivers premium viewing on the Fastrack Sleek 42mm smartwatch. Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate, and QR health hub provide comprehensive wellness tracking with IP68 resistance up to 5 days battery life. Hybrid strap and hotkey design offer style versatility for active professionals, while 100+ watch faces and sleep analysis complete the stylish fitness package in sophisticated Onyx Black.

Specifications

Battery
Up to 5 days
Display
1.32" AMOLED
Calling
Bluetooth
Health
SpO2, HRM
Durability
IP68

Reasons to buy

Fashion-forward design.

Affordable calling feature.

Reasons to avoid

Basic fitness accuracy.

Short battery vs rivals.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like AMOLED quality and calling convenience. Some note shorter battery but appreciate stylish value.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for vibrant AMOLED style, crown navigation, BT calling, and IP68 protection in fashionable hybrid design.

Always-on 1.32" AMOLED display with 1000 nits peak brightness ensures constant visibility on the Titan Evoke 2.0 smartwatch. Functional crown, magnetic strap, and metal body housing 24/7 health suite deliver SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking, and BT calling with fast charging capabilities. IP68 water resistance supports swimming and daily wear, while premium Tidal Blue finish combines luxury aesthetics with comprehensive wellness monitoring for discerning professionals.

Specifications

Battery
Fast Charge
Display
1.32" AMOLED AOD
Brightness
1000 Nits
Health
24/7 Suite
Durability
IP68

Reasons to buy

Bright AOD visibility.

Premium metal aesthetic.

Reasons to avoid

Battery details vary.

Limited advanced sports.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Users praise sunlight-readable AOD and build quality. Fast charging impresses but advanced metrics feel basic.

Why choose this product?

Choose it for ultra-bright AOD display, fast charging, premium metal design, and complete 24/7 health monitoring.

Factors to consider when buying a smartwatch

  • Battery life: Look for a watch that lasts several days to support long workout sessions.
  • Fitness tracking: Ensure it offers accurate step, calorie and workout tracking.
  • Health metrics: Pick models with heart-rate, SpO₂ and stress monitoring.
  • Display quality: A bright and responsive screen improves outdoor visibility.
  • Comfort and build: Choose a lightweight, durable design suitable for long wear.

How important is advanced fitness tracking in a smartwatch?

Advanced tracking gives a clearer understanding of your progress, helping you set realistic goals and maintain consistency. Features like heart-rate zones, sleep analysis and detailed workout summaries support better training outcomes across different activities.

Do budget-friendly models still offer reliable health monitoring?

Many affordable smartwatches now include dependable heart-rate tracking, sleep insights and basic SpO₂ readings. While premium models provide more depth and accuracy, budget devices still offer enough data to support daily fitness routines and build strong workout habits.

Is longer battery life essential for fitness-focused users?

Longer battery life reduces mid-week charging interruptions, making it easier to track workouts continuously. It also supports features like GPS and all-day health monitoring without worrying about rapid power drain.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

SmartwatchBattery LifeDisplayKey Health Feature
Amazfit T-Rex20 daysAMOLED14 Sports Modes
OnePlus Watch 2100 hours1.43" AMOLEDBT Calling
Huawei Watch FIT 410 days1.82" AMOLED100+ Sports
Google Pixel Watch LTE36 hours41mmHeart Rate
Garmin Forerunner 5514 daysMIPRunning Workouts
Samsung Watch6 Classic40 hoursSuper AMOLEDBP/ECG
Noise Endeavour Pro28 days standby1.5" AMOLEDAI Companion
Garmin Venu Sq 211 daysAMOLEDAll-Day Health
Fastrack Sleek5 days1.32" AMOLEDSpO2
Titan Evoke 2.0Fast Charge1.32" AMOLED AOD24/7 Health

  • Do these smartwatches support outdoor workouts?

    Yes, most come with built-in or connected GPS for accurate outdoor tracking. They also offer weather updates and route summaries to help plan your runs or rides.

  • Can these watches track sleep quality?

    Yes, they provide light, deep and REM sleep insights. The data helps you adjust your routine for better rest and overall performance.

  • Are these smartwatches safe to use during intense workouts?

    Most models feature sweat resistance and durable builds. They are designed for activities such as running, training or gym sessions.

  • Do fitness smartwatches work with both Android and iOS?

    Many support both platforms, though feature availability may vary. Always check compatibility before buying.

  • Can smartwatches help improve consistency in workouts?

    Yes, reminders, goal prompts and daily statistics help build discipline. They keep you motivated by showing clear daily and weekly progress.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

