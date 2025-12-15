Top 10 smartwatches that help you stay committed to your New Year fitness goals
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 12:15 pm IST
Start your fitness plans strong with smartwatches designed to track workouts, monitor health and keep you motivated on every step of your New Year journey.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Rugged watchAmazfit Huami T-Rex Smartwatch with 20 Days Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Built-in GPS, 12 Military Certifications, Water Resistance, 14 Sports Modes (Army Green) View Details
₹12,896
Long batteryOnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs battery life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display, Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal build,Dual Frequency GPS, 5 ATM, IP68 & BT Calling (Black Steel) View Details
₹13,999
Huawei Watch FIT 4 smartwatch, 1.82 Large Display, Up to 10-Day Battery Life, Dual Band GPS, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Health Tracker, Emotional Assistant, Compatible with Android iOS, Grey View Details
₹12,999
Minimal designGoogle Pixel Watch LTE Smartwatch Compatible with Cellular or WiFi Data, GPS, BT and Heart Rate Monitor 41mm, Bulk Packaging (Polished Silver Chalk) View Details
₹13,900
Best tracking with GPSGARMIN Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life (Black) View Details
₹18,500
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 43mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
₹14,999
Noise Endeavour Pro Outdoor Rugged Military Smart Watch, Titanium Alloy Bezel, Dual-Band GPS, 164ft Water Resistance, 28 Days Battery on Standby, AI Companion, for iOS & Android (Driftstone Beige) View Details
₹9,999
GPS enabledGarmin Venu Sq 2 GPS Smartwatch, All-Day Health Monitoring, Long-Lasting Battery Life, AMOLED Display, Slate and Shadow Gray View Details
₹20,500
Budget friendlyFastrack Sleek 1.32 AMOLED 42mm Round Display Smart Watch with Hybrid Strap, QR Hub, BT Calling, SPO2, Hotkey, Functional Crown, IP68 Water Resistant Upto, 5 Days Battery Life - Onyx Black View Details
₹4,999
Titan Evoke 2.0, 1.32 AMOLED Display Smart Watch with AOD,1000 Nits, Functional Crown, Magnetic Strap, Metal Body,Fast Charge,24/7 Health Suite, BT Calling, SpO2, HRM, IP68 Smartwatch - Tidal Blue View Details
₹8,499
