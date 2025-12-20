Search
Top 10 earphones with noise cancellation for clear and immersive sound anywhere

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Dec 20, 2025 12:00 pm IST

Explore the best earphones with noise cancellation that deliver rich, detailed audio, reduced background noise and comfortable fit for travel, work and daily use.

Best overall

Sony WF-C710N | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Blue View Details checkDetails

₹7,990

JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

Value for money

OnePlus Buds 4 TWS Earbuds with Upto 55dB Real-time ANC, Adaptive Mode, Dual Drivers and DACs, 3D Audio, Upto 45hrs Music Playback, Dual-Device connectivity, 47ms Low Latency, Storm Gray View Details checkDetails

₹5,299

Marshall Minor Iv Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 30+ Hours of Playtime, Water-Resistant, Wireless Charging- Cream View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Budget friendly

realme Buds Air 7 Pro with Ai Live Translation,11mm+6mm Dual-dac Driver,48 Hrs Play Time,Fast Charge,53 dB ANC,LHDC,45Ms Low Latency,360° Spatial Audio,IP55 Dust & Water Resistant,BT 5.4(Fiery Red) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Best ANC

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless Earbuds, BT v5.3 Auracast & LE Audio, TrueResponse Drivers, Hybrid ANC + Transparency Mode, 28 Hr Battery, Qi & USB‑C Charging, Touch Control, 2Y Warranty, Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,988

JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds, 48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware, Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Titanium) View Details checkDetails

₹7,499

OnePlus Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Upto 49dB Smart ANC,Hi-Res Sound Quality,Sliding Volume Control,10mins for 7Hours Fast Charging with Upto 44Hrs Playback (Green) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Skullcandy Rail ANC Wireless Earbuds with Mic - Active Noise Cancelling, 97 dB Multipoint Pairing, 38Hr Battery, Skull-iQ App, Tile Tracking – Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

In a world full of background noise, from busy streets to open offices, earphones with effective noise cancellation can make a remarkable difference. They help you focus on what matters: crisp dialogue, deep bass, or immersive music without unwanted distractions. Whether you’re commuting, working, or relaxing, quality noise cancellation changes how you experience sound.

Noise cancellation earphones that elevate your listening experience.
Noise cancellation earphones that elevate your listening experience.

The latest models combine advanced microphone arrays, intelligent processing and ergonomic design to deliver powerful noise reduction alongside excellent audio performance. This list highlights the best earphones with noise cancellation that balance comfort, clarity and battery life so you can enjoy your audio anywhere.

Sony WF-C710N delivers industry-leading Adaptive Noise Cancellation that automatically adjusts to your environment, blocking out commutes, office chatter, and airplane hum effectively. The 8.4mm drivers produce balanced sound with deep bass and clear highs, enhanced by Sony's DSEE for upscaling compressed audio. With 8.5 hours battery per charge (30 hours total with case), IPX4 water resistance, multipoint Bluetooth pairing, and customizable EQ via app, these compact buds offer premium comfort for all-day wear. Quick charge gives 1 hour from 10 minutes, making them reliable for workouts, calls, and travel without fatigue.

Specifications

ANC
Adaptive Noise Cancellation
Battery
8.5hrs (30hrs case)
Drivers
8.4mm
IP Rating
IPX4
Features
Multipoint, App EQ

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Superior ANC for price.

affiliate-tick

Comfortable extended wear.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bass-heavy default sound.

affiliate-cross

No wireless charging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the effective ANC, clear calls, and battery life, though some note fit issues for smaller ears and average touch controls.

Why choose this product?

Choose Sony WF-C710N for adaptive ANC excellence, balanced audio restoration, and long battery that handles demanding daily commutes and workouts seamlessly.

JBL Live Pro 2 features Smart Ambient technology with adjustable ANC levels and Transparency mode for situational awareness during runs or conversations. Dual-device multipoint connection and 6-mic array ensure crystal-clear calls even in wind. The 11mm drivers deliver JBL Signature Sound with punchy bass, while 10 hours battery per bud (40 hours case) supports LDAC hi-res audio. IPX5 resistance, wireless charging, and Smart Case with audio playback make these buds versatile for gym, office, and travel. Touch controls are intuitive and customizable.

Specifications

ANC
Smart Ambient
Battery
10hrs (40hrs case)
Drivers
11mm
IP Rating
IPX5
Features
LDAC, Wireless Charge

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Excellent call quality.

affiliate-tick

Feature-packed app.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Fit varies by ear shape.

affiliate-cross

ANC not class-leading.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise bass impact, battery endurance, and multipoint pairing, but some mention inconsistent ANC strength and case bulkiness.

Why choose this product?

Choose JBL Live Pro 2 for dynamic bass, multipoint connectivity, hi-res audio support, and smart features perfect for active multitaskers.

OnePlus Buds 4 introduces dual dynamic drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) for spatial audio with head tracking, delivering immersive 3D soundscapes. Adaptive ANC up to 50dB blocks distractions effectively, while LHDC 5.0 codec ensures hi-res streaming. Battery lasts 10 hours per charge (38 hours case) with fast charging (10min=7hrs). IP55 resistance, dual-device pairing, and Google Fast Pair make them Android-optimized. The sleek design includes touch volume control and customizable sound profiles.

Specifications

ANC
Adaptive 50dB
Battery
10hrs (38hrs case)
Drivers
Dual (11mm+6mm)
IP Rating
IP55
Features
Spatial Audio, LHDC 5.0

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Immersive 3D spatial sound.

affiliate-tick

Rapid charging capability.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bass can overpower mids.

affiliate-cross

iOS pairing limitations.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about spatial audio immersion and battery, though some report occasional connectivity drops and average mic pickup.

Why choose this product?

Choose OnePlus Buds 4 for cutting-edge spatial audio, powerful dual drivers, and adaptive ANC tailored for Android multimedia enthusiasts.

Marshall Minor IV combines signature rock-tuned audio with improved ANC that effectively reduces low-frequency rumble without sound coloration. The 12mm drivers deliver detailed mids and controlled bass true to Marshall heritage. Battery offers 7 hours with ANC (30 hours case), supporting multipoint Bluetooth and Google Fast Pair. IPX4 rating handles workouts, while ergonomic stem design ensures secure fit. The app provides 5-band EQ and ANC customization for personalized listening across genres.

Specifications

ANC
Improved Hybrid
Battery
7hrs ANC (30hrs case)
Drivers
12mm
IP Rating
IPX4
Features
Marshall EQ, Multipoint

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Authentic Marshall sound signature.

affiliate-tick

Secure stem fit design.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Shorter battery with ANC.

affiliate-cross

No wireless charging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate balanced tuning and comfort, but note ANC effectiveness trails premium rivals and case lacks wireless charging.

Why choose this product?

Choose Marshall Minor IV for authentic rock audio, refined ANC, and secure fit ideal for musicians and active listeners.

realme Buds Air 7 Pro packs dual-drivers (11mm bass + 6mm micro-planar tweeter) with 50dB Adaptive ANC featuring 6-mic environmental noise reduction for calls. LHDC 5.0 and 360° spatial audio create concert-like immersion. Battery delivers 11 hours (52 hours case) with wireless charging support. IP55 rating and 3D ear-match test optimize fit via app. Low-latency gaming mode and coaxial acoustic system ensure versatility for music, movies, and esports.

Specifications

ANC
50dB Adaptive
Battery
11hrs (52hrs case)
Drivers
Dual Coaxial
IP Rating
IP55
Features
360° Spatial, LHDC 5.0

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Massive total battery life.

affiliate-tick

Gaming-optimized low latency.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

App occasionally buggy.

affiliate-cross

Bass emphasis heavy.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the battery endurance and spatial effects, though some mention fit inconsistencies and app connectivity hiccups.

Why choose this product?

Choose realme Buds Air 7 Pro for marathon battery, coaxial dual-drivers, and spatial audio perfect for gaming and binge sessions.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless offers audiophile-grade 7mm TrueResponse drivers with aptX Adaptive codec for uncompressed hi-fi streaming. Adaptive Hybrid ANC effectively blocks noise while preserving soundstage detail. Battery provides 8 hours with ANC (28 hours case), supporting multipoint pairing and Auracast LE Audio. IP54 rating handles sweat, and Smart Control app offers 5-band EQ, podcast mode, and fit test. Stem design ensures stable calls with 4-mic array.

Specifications

ANC
Adaptive Hybrid
Battery
8hrs ANC (28hrs case)
Drivers
7mm TrueResponse
IP Rating
IP54
Features
aptX Adaptive, Auracast

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Audiophile sound transparency.

affiliate-tick

Comprehensive codec support.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Battery is shorter than rivals.

affiliate-cross

Higher price point.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise pristine audio quality and ANC clarity, but note shorter playtime and premium pricing concerns.

Why choose this product?

Choose Sennheiser ACCENTUM for reference-grade hi-fi audio, advanced codecs, and transparent ANC for discerning listeners.

JBL Tune Beam 2 features Personi-Fi 2.0 AI that analyzes your hearing for custom sound profiles via app hearing test. Smart ANC with multi-mode adaptation and TalkThru mode balances awareness. 6mm drivers deliver energetic JBL bass, with 12 hours battery (48 hours case). IP54 resistance, multipoint pairing, and wireless charging enhance usability. Compact beam design ensures discreet fit for all-day comfort during work or workouts.

Specifications

ANC
Personi-Fi AI Adaptive
Battery
12hrs (48hrs case)
Drivers
6mm
IP Rating
IP54
Features
Wireless Charge, Multipoint

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Personalized AI sound tuning.

affiliate-tick

Exceptional total battery.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Bass-forward signature.

affiliate-cross

Mic quality average outdoors.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love custom sound profiles and endurance, though some find ANC situational and bass overwhelming for vocals.

Why choose this product?

Choose JBL Tune Beam 2 for AI-personalized audio, massive battery, and adaptive ANC suited for personalized listening experiences.

Noise Master Buds delivers 40dB Hybrid ANC with Transparency mode and 13mm titanium drivers for rich bass and clear vocals. Quad-mic ENC ensures calls cut through noise effectively. Battery offers 8 hours (40 hours case) with fast charging (10min=120min). IPX5 resistance handles workouts, while low-latency gaming mode and app EQ customization support versatile use. The bold design includes touch volume control for intuitive operation.

Specifications

ANC
40dB Hybrid
Battery
8hrs (40hrs case)
Drivers
13mm Titanium
IP Rating
IPX5
Features
Quad-Mic ENC, Gaming Mode

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Strong value ANC performance.

affiliate-tick

Gaming-friendly low latency.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

Sound customization limited.

affiliate-cross

Build feels plasticky.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate bass punch and battery, but mention average ANC depth and occasional touch sensitivity issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose Noise Master Buds for powerful bass, solid ANC, and gaming latency at budget-friendly pricing.

OnePlus Buds 3 features Sliding ANC up to 49dB with 3 levels and BassWave 2.0 enhancement for deep low-end impact. Dual drivers (10.4mm+6mm) support LHDC 5.0 hi-res audio. Battery lasts 10 hours (44 hours case) with wireless charging. IP55 rating and 3D audio spatial effects create immersion. Dual-device pairing and Google Fast Pair optimize Android use, with stem design improving call clarity via 6-mic array.

Specifications

ANC
Sliding 49dB
Battery
10hrs (44hrs case)
Drivers
Dual 10.4mm+6mm
IP Rating
IP55
Features
LHDC 5.0, Wireless Charge

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Customizable ANC levels.

affiliate-tick

Enhanced bass tuning.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

iOS features restricted.

affiliate-cross

Case slightly large.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend battery and bass response, though some report fit challenges and spatial audio inconsistencies.

Why choose this product?

Choose OnePlus Buds 3 for adjustable ANC, hi-res dual drivers, and spatial audio optimized for Android users.

Skullcandy Rail ANC offers app-controlled ANC with Stay-Aware Mode and customizable EQ presets including Skull-iQ voice assistant. 12mm drivers deliver signature Skullcandy sound with impactful bass. Battery provides 9 hours with ANC (32 hours case), supporting rapid charge (10min=3hrs). IP55 resistance handles active use, while 4-mic array ensures clear calls. The unique rail design offers secure fit with adjustable ear hooks for sports and workouts.

Specifications

ANC
App-Controlled
Battery
9hrs ANC (32hrs case)
Drivers
12mm
IP Rating
IP55
Features
Skull-iQ, Adjustable Hooks

Reasons to buy

affiliate-tick

Secure sports fit design.

affiliate-tick

Voice assistant integration.

Reasons to avoid

affiliate-cross

ANC effectiveness moderate.

affiliate-cross

Sound signature bass-heavy.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like active fit and battery, but note ANC trails competitors and mids lack clarity.

Why choose this product?

Choose Skullcandy Rail ANC for secure workout fit, voice controls, and energetic sound with sports-focused design.

Factors to consider when buying an earbud with noise cancellation

  • Noise cancellation strength: Look for active noise cancelling (ANC) that effectively reduces ambient sounds.
  • Sound quality: Rich audio with balanced bass and clear mids makes listening more enjoyable.
  • Comfort and fit: Comfortable eartips and secure design reduce fatigue during long sessions.
  • Battery life: Longer runtime lets you enjoy ANC for extended periods without frequent charging.
  • Connectivity features: Stable Bluetooth, quick pairing and app enhancements add convenience.

What’s the difference between ANC and passive noise isolation?

Passive noise isolation relies on ear tip fit and physical blocking of sound. ANC actively uses microphones to cancel out background noise, which is especially effective against low rumble and steady environmental sounds.

Do ANC earphones affect sound quality?

In some cases, older ANC models may slightly alter tuning, but modern designs maintain balanced audio even with noise cancelling on. Premium models often let you switch ANC modes without noticeable loss in clarity or bass response.

Are ANC earphones worth the price?

Absolutely, if you frequently use them in noisy environments like public transport or busy offices. They reduce listener fatigue and make music, podcasts and calls more enjoyable in everyday situations.

Top 3 features of best earphones with noise cancellation

Earphones with noise cancellationANC LevelBattery (Buds/Case)Key Feature
Sony WF-C710NAdaptive8.5/30hrsMultipoint Pairing
JBL Live Pro 2Smart Ambient10/40hrsLDAC Hi-Res
OnePlus Buds 450dB Adaptive10/38hrsSpatial Audio
Marshall Minor IVHybrid7/30hrsMarshall EQ
realme Buds Air 7 Pro50dB11/52hrs360° Spatial
Sennheiser ACCENTUMHybrid8/28hrsaptX Adaptive
JBL Tune Beam 2Personi-Fi AI12/48hrsAI Sound Profile
Noise Master Buds40dB Hybrid8/40hrsGaming Mode
OnePlus Buds 349dB Sliding10/44hrsBassWave 2.0
Skullcandy Rail ANCApp-Controlled9/32hrsAdjustable Hooks

  • How long does battery last with ANC on?

    Battery life varies by model but typically ranges from 6 to 10 hours with ANC activated. Charging cases often extend total runtime to 20–30 hours.

  • Can ANC earphones improve call quality?

    Yes, many include dedicated microphones and noise reduction for clearer voice capture. This helps reduce background sounds during calls.

  • Are ANC earphones suitable for workouts?

    Yes, as long as they have sweat or water resistance and a secure fit. They help maintain focus by minimising ambient distractions.

  • Do ANC earphones support voice assistants?

    Many modern models integrate voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant or Alexa. This adds convenience for hands-free controls.

  • Are ANC earphones good for travel?

    Absolutely — ANC reduces engine noise and cabin rumble, making them great for flights and long journeys. They improve overall listening comfort significantly.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

