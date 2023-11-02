My son bears middle name ‘Chandrasekhar’: Elon Musk tells Indian minister at UK AI summit

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar met billionaire and Tesla owner Elon Musk during their attendance at the AI Summit in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar with tech billionaire Elon Musk(X/Rajeev Chandrasekha)

During their impromptu meeting, Elon Musk revealed that his son, whom he shares with Shivon Zilis, bears the middle name "Chandrasekhar." He attributed the name inspiration to the renowned Nobel physicist, Prof S Chandrasekhar.

"Look who I bumped into at #AISafetySummit at Bletchley Park, UK. Elon Musk shared that his son with Shivon Zilis has a middle name "Chandrasekhar" - named after 1983 Nobel physicist Prof S Chandrasekhar," the minister of state for electronics and information technology said in a post on X.

"Haha, yes, that’s true," Shivon Zilis responded to the post.

“We call him Sekhar for short, but the name was chosen in honor of our children’s heritage and the amazing Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar,” she said.

Delegates from 28 countries, including significant players like the United States and China, have come to an agreement to collaborate in addressing the potentially "catastrophic" threats posed by the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence.

The inaugural international AI Safety Summit convened by British PM Rishi Sunak, conducted at a former intelligence centre near London, focused on cutting-edge "frontier" AI, which some experts believe might endanger humanity's very existence.

On the first day of the Summit, Rajeev Chandrasekhar participated in the summit representing India.

The British prime minister is leading talks on the final day of the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit at Bletchley Park in England.

Sunak will meet representatives from different countries, the European Union and the United Nations on Thursday to discuss the steps needed to deliver safe AI.

Notably, the agenda includes discussions involving "like-minded" nations and key tech companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google DeepMind, Microsoft, Meta, and xAI.

During the second day of the summit, Chandrasekhar will participate in conversations aimed at shaping a collaborative framework for artificial intelligence among nations with shared interests. He will provide insights into India's stance on AI-related risks, particularly in domains like disinformation and electoral security.

