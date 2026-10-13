Need cleaner clothes with less effort? Explore 5 washing machines with smart wash features

Choosing a washing machine for your home involves more than comparing drum capacity. The right model should handle your regular laundry load, fit your available space and offer features you will actually use. Larger households may need an 11kg or 12kg machine, while an 8kg or 9kg washer can be sufficient for many families. Features such as automatic detergent dispensing, steam programmes, fabric-care technology and app connectivity can also make laundry easier, although they may add to the purchase cost. Here in this story, we are going to compare six top washing machines on Flipkart from LG, IFB, Samsung, Haier and Whirlpool.

Factors to consider when buying a washing machine

Capacity: An 8kg or 9kg machine may be sufficient for many households, while frequent bulk laundry or large bedding loads can justify an 11kg or 12kg model.

Energy efficiency: Compare the energy rating and the manufacturer's specifications, but remember that actual consumption depends on the wash programme, temperature, load size and frequency of use.

Wash programmes and fabric care: Steam, AI-based settings and dedicated programmes can help with different laundry needs. Check which functions are available on the exact model rather than relying on a feature name alone.

Space and installation: Measure the appliance area, door clearance and route into your home. If considering a tumble dryer, check where it will sit and how it will be used alongside your washer.

Here in this article, we'll compare six washing machines on Flipkart, including LG, IFB, Samsung, Haier and Whirlpool. (AI Generated)

By Sparsh Sharma Sparsh Sharma is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, artificial intelligence and the latest trends shaping the digital world. His work focuses on creating research-driven, accessible digital content that helps readers make informed buying decisions and understand how technology is changing their everyday lives.



Before joining Hindustan Times, Sparsh spent over two and a half years at Times Network, where he worked across Times Now Tech and covered a wide range of technology stories, from features, news and product reviews to smartphones, gadgets, apps, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and emerging tech trends. During his time there, he closely followed the fast-moving consumer technology landscape and worked on making the latest developments easy to understand for everyday users.



Over the years, Sparsh has tested and reviewed multiple smartphones, televisions, audio products, wearables and a wide range of consumer gadgets. His approach to technology coverage goes beyond specifications and benchmark numbers. He is particularly interested in how products perform in real-world situations, how useful they actually are and whether they deliver on the promises made by manufacturers.



He is also fascinated by the growing world of artificial intelligence and loves experimenting with the latest AI tools to find new ways of making technology content more engaging. From creating visuals and charts to building diagrams and experimenting with new formats, he enjoys using AI to add a little more fun and context to his stories while keeping the information accurate and useful.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Sparsh believes good technology journalism should make complicated things feel simple, relatable and useful.



Beyond the newsroom, Sparsh is a massive cricket fan and has been a Virat Kohli fanboy since his childhood.



Got an exciting technology story idea, product tip, or something you think deserves attention? Reach out to Sparsh at sparsh.sharma@htdigital.in. Read more Read less

Large laundry loads are where this LG front-load washer makes the most sense. Its 12kg capacity leaves room for bulky bedding and family-sized loads, while AI Direct Drive analyses fabric characteristics to adjust drum movements. Steam cycles, 6 Motion Direct Drive and Wi-Fi-enabled LG ThinQ add fabric-care and connectivity options. It is a feature-rich option, though its capacity may be excessive for smaller households.

Specifications - Capacity 12kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Motor Inverter Direct Drive - Spin speed Up to 1400rpm - Features AI DD, 6 Motion DD, steam, Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ Reasons to Buy - Large capacity helps handle family laundry and bulky items in fewer loads. - AI DD and 6 Motion DD offer fabric-specific drum movements. - LG ThinQ supports remote monitoring and additional downloadable wash programmes. Reasons to Avoid - Its large capacity may be unnecessary for smaller households. - The front-load format requires space for the door to open fully. - Smart features require a compatible phone and a working Wi-Fi connection.

Why we picked it

The 12kg capacity is the main reason to consider this LG model. It suits larger families that regularly wash bedding, towels and mixed loads, while AI-based fabric care and ThinQ connectivity add flexibility beyond standard wash programmes.

Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The IFB Executive Plus VSG 1114 combines an 11kg drum with automatic detergent dispensing, so users do not have to measure detergent for every wash. Its Oxyjet wash system, Power Steam and Steam Refresh programmes are designed for different laundry needs, while Wi-Fi connectivity enables app-based controls. The 5 Star-rated front-loader also has a 1400rpm spin speed. Its size and feature set make it more suited to households with substantial laundry loads.

Specifications - Capacity 11kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Spin speed 1400rpm - Motor Eco Inverter Motor - Features AI DOS, Oxyjet, Power Steam, Steam Refresh, Wi-Fi Reasons to Buy - AI DOS automatically dispenses detergent, reducing the need to measure it for each load. - Steam Refresh offers a way to freshen some garments without running a full wash. - Wi-Fi and the My IFB app support remote monitoring and controls. Reasons to Avoid - Its 11kg capacity may be more than smaller households need. - The machine is relatively deep at 667mm, so measure the installation area carefully. - Automatic detergent dispensing requires users to keep the dispenser supplied and clean.

Why we picked it

Automatic detergent dosing is this IFB model's defining feature. It is worth considering for busy households that run frequent loads and want to reduce the daily effort of measuring detergent, with steam programmes and app controls as added conveniences.

Samsung's 9kg front-loader combines AI Control with Ecobubble technology and a Super Speed programme. The manufacturer says Super Speed can wash a 5kg load in 39 minutes under the specified default settings. Hygiene Steam adds a dedicated steam cycle, while SmartThings supports cycle advice, planning and troubleshooting. The Digital Inverter motor is designed for efficient operation. Its capacity makes it a practical middle ground for households that need more than a compact washer but not an 11kg or 12kg drum.

Specifications - Capacity 9kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Spin speed 1400rpm - Motor Digital Inverter Technology - Features AI Control, Ecobubble, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam, SmartThings Reasons to Buy - Super Speed offers a shorter wash option for compatible loads and settings. - Ecobubble technology is designed to improve detergent action, including in cooler water. - SmartThings provides cycle suggestions and planning tools for connected users. Reasons to Avoid - The advertised 39-minute Super Speed result applies to a 5kg load under specified settings, not every wash. - It does not include automatic detergent dispensing. - SmartThings features require a Wi-Fi connection and Samsung account.

Why we picked it

Super Speed is the key reason to consider this Samsung washer. It gives households a shorter cycle option for suitable loads, while Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam and SmartThings add useful wash-care and scheduling features.

Haier's 8kg front-loader is aimed at households that want automated wash settings without manually selecting every parameter. AI One Touch is designed to assess the load and choose suitable wash settings, while the product listing highlights AI Dynamic Balance Technology, Puristeam and a 525mm Super Drum. Wi-Fi connectivity adds smart controls. These features could be useful for mixed everyday laundry, but buyers should confirm the exact programme list and feature availability for this model before ordering.

Specifications - Capacity 8kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Features listed AI One Touch, AI Dynamic Balance Technology, Puristeam, 525mm Super Drum - Connectivity Wi-Fi enabled - Heater In-built heater Reasons to Buy - AI One Touch is designed to reduce the need to choose wash settings manually. - The 8kg capacity suits everyday loads for many households. - Wi-Fi connectivity offers an additional way to manage wash programmes. Reasons to Avoid - The 8kg capacity may be restrictive for large families or frequent bulky loads. - Connected features require a compatible network and phone.

Why we picked it

AI One Touch is the main draw here. It is worth considering for buyers who want the machine to handle more of the programme selection, while the 8kg capacity keeps it in a more moderate size category than the larger LG and IFB models.

Whirlpool's 9kg front-loader combines a 5 Star energy rating with inverter technology and Ozone Technology, according to the supplied product listing. Its listed 1200rpm spin speed offers a useful reference when comparing how much moisture may remain after a wash. The 9kg capacity puts it in the same broad size category as the Samsung model in this guide. Buyers should check the exact programme list, dimensions and warranty terms on the live listing before placing an order.

Specifications - Capacity 9kg - Type Fully automatic front load - Energy rating 5 Star - Motor Inverter - Spin speed 1200rpm - Feature listed Ozone Technology Reasons to Buy - The 9kg capacity can accommodate regular family laundry. - Ozone Technology gives this model a distinct feature to compare with conventional wash systems. - Inverter technology and a 5 Star rating may appeal to buyers comparing energy efficiency. Reasons to Avoid - Its 1200rpm spin speed is lower than the 1400rpm figures listed for the LG, IFB and Samsung models. - Buyers should verify the precise Ozone programmes and their intended use before purchase.

Why we picked it

This Whirlpool model is worth comparing for its combination of 9kg capacity, inverter technology and Ozone Technology. It may suit buyers who want a family-sized front-loader and are interested in comparing its wash features with more connectivity-focused alternatives.

Top 3 features of washing machines and laundry appliances

Product Capacity Standout feature Connectivity or drying LG FX1412N3O 12kg AI Direct Drive, Steam Wi-Fi, LG ThinQ IFB Executive Plus VSG 1114 11kg AI DOS, Oxyjet Wi-Fi, My IFB Samsung WW90DG6U24ASTL 9kg Ecobubble, Super Speed SmartThings, Wi-Fi Haier EFL80-IM12F3BKU1 8kg AI One Touch, Puristeam Wi-Fi enabled Whirlpool XO9012BYM52E 9kg Ozone Technology Inverter motor

Similar stories for you:

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 44% on these premium Bluetooth headphones

3-star vs 5-star refrigerators: Compare energy use, bills and long-term savings before choosing the right model

Amazon laptop discounts: 5 Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer and Asus laptops with up to 61% off

FAQs What washing machine capacity is suitable for a family? Capacity depends on household size, laundry frequency and the items you wash. Compare the drum size with your typical load rather than buying the largest model by default.

Is a front-load washing machine better than a top-load model? Front-load and top-load machines have different loading designs, programmes and installation requirements. Compare energy and water-use information, capacity, ease of loading and available space before choosing.

What does a 5 Star energy rating mean? It indicates an energy-efficiency rating under the applicable rating scheme. Check the rating label and its validity period for the exact model before purchasing.

What is the benefit of an inverter motor in a washing machine? An inverter motor can adjust operation according to demand. Actual efficiency and noise levels vary by model, programme, load and installation.

Do I need a tumble dryer if I already have a washing machine? No. A washing machine cleans and spins clothes, while a tumble dryer provides a separate drying function. A dryer can be useful if you have limited drying space or regularly need clothes dried indoors.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.