Netflix to crack down on password sharing for users in India from today

ByRitu Maria Johny
Jul 20, 2023 12:28 PM IST

The company aims to increase its revenue in the second half of 2023 after it lost nearly 1 million subscribers for the first time last year.

After ending password sharing in over 100 countries in May, Netflix on Thursday announced that it is extending the crackdown to India. In a statement, the streaming giant said that a Netflix account will be restricted to members in a single household. Users in Indonesia, Croatia and Kenya will also be restrained from sharing passwords with people other than their immediate family.

The company said that it will start sending this update via email to customers in the country, who are sharing Netflix outside their household, from today.(Bloomberg)
"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," Netflix said in a release.

Read: Netflix introduces additional charge to combat password sharing worldwide

The company said that it will start sending this update via email to customers in the country, who are sharing Netflix outside their household, from today. The paid sharing feature allows users to continue sharing their Netflix account with people they don’t live with at an extra monthly cost.

Countries including the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, and Brazil came under the purview of the earlier crackdown.

Interestingly, the crackdown resulted in an addition of nearly 6 million subscribers globally and $1.5 billion profit, according to an earnings release.

Read: Has Netflix's crackdown on password-sharing paid off? Here are the results

The paid policy will reach all its markets soon. To convert non-paying users, Netflix has introduced "borrower" or "shared" accounts, in which subscribers can add more viewers for a higher price or transfer viewing profiles to new accounts.

The company added that it is still in "early stages of monetisation" and expects the "full benefits" of paid sharing in Q4 2023.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ritu Maria Johny

    Multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times. Covers India, world, business and tech news with a keen eye for human-interest stories rooted in gender and culture.

