Netflix suffered brief outage for an hour, says streaming giant: Report

Online streaming platform Netflix suffered a brief outage across all devices, the company officials told Reuters. More than 1,300 incidents of issues related to the streaming platform were reported as per outage-tracking website Downdetector. According to the website, the outage lasted for an hour.

Netflix has nearly 221 million global paid subscribers, and remains a dominant streaming service around the world.This comes days after the streaming platform said it had lost nearly 1 million subscribers from April through June, Reuters had reported. The streaming giant is planning to launch an ad-supported tier next year, warning that the strong dollar was also hitting revenue booked from subscribers abroad. Netflix had already warned in April that it expected to lose two million customers in the current quarter. It has estimated its new customer additions for July through September would amount to one million.

After years of red-hot growth, Netflix's fortunes have reversed as rivals including Walt Disney Co, Warner Bros Discovery and Apple Inc invest heavily in their own streaming services.

In another development, Netflix said the new upgrade for the iOS app of the OTT service will include an external subscription option, that when selected will direct users to the company's website, Reuters.

According to reports from Mashable, Apple has been apparently charging a 30 per cent fee on in-app purchases made through the App Store for some time. When a user selects the subscription option in the Netflix app for iOS now, a notification stating that Apple is not liable for the transactions being made appears in the pop-up window.

When the user selects continue, the app directs them to the official website, where they may complete the remaining steps of the membership purchasing process.

