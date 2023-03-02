Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No exclusive content on Call of Duty after Microsoft buys Activision: Xbox head

Published on Mar 02, 2023 12:28 PM IST

Microsoft has been trying to acquire Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion but the deal has hit some regulatory hurdles, with many big names like Sony, Nintendo etc. trying to spoil their plans.

A still from popular video game series Call of Duty.(Call of Duty website)
ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta

One of the many perks of playing Activision's popular game 'Call of Duty', has been the exclusive content related to it, available on some gaming platforms. On PlayStation, COD players get exclusive content such as early access and free DLC packs. It gives PlayStation considerable advantage over other gaming consoles, as many COD players stick to the platform. But all such exclusive content might soon become a thing of the past following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision.

Microsoft has been trying to acquire Activision Blizzard for a whopping $68.7 billion but the deal has hit some regulatory hurdles, with many big names like Sony, Nintendo etc. trying to spoil their plans. Microsoft's Xbox competitors have argued that the deal will be against the interest of gamers. Such fears have been allayed by Microsoft though.

In a recent interview, Xbox Head Phil Spencer has confirmed the reports that exclusivity status of the Call of Duty(COD) franchise will end following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. He further revealed that COD will be available on all platforms at the same time, without any exclusive content tied to a particular system.

Spencer cited example of the game Hogwarts Legacy to put forth his point. Hogwarts Legacy has certain quests available only on the PlayStation system. And Spencer emphasised that such exclusive content is unfair to gamers and against the principles of inclusivity. He reiterated that all gamers should be able to enjoy a title to its fullest extent, irrespective of the system they choose to play the game on.

If Microsoft really makes the bold move, it will be a pathbreaker in the gaming industry.

