No more 'Twitter for iPhone', 'Twitter for Android', Elon Musk's Twitter dumps device label

Twitter has removed the origin device label which carried the name of the operating system- iPhone, Android, or the Twitter web - through which the tweet has been posted on the platform. This comes after its new boss Elon Musk last month hinted to remove it as it was a “waste of screen space and compute".

Musk on Sunday responded to a post informing about the change on the micro-blogging website in a rather cryptic way. He tweeted, “Hallelujah!!” (sic). He replied to a post from Twitter handle PubityIG, which had tweeted, "Twitter has removed the ability to see which device a tweet comes from. (Twitter for iPhone, Twitter for Android)."

This is thought to be a cost-cutting measure from Twitter. Musk had earlier stressed that to display what device a tweet came from below every tweet is a waste of screen space and computer power.

He wrote, “And we will finally stop adding what device a tweet was written on (waste of screen space & compute) below every tweet. Literally no one even knows why we did that …” (sic).

Twitter users are welcoming the move of removing the unnecessary label and thanked Musk for bringing all users to one level. However, some also questioned the decision, saying that it will make it hard to identify spam tweets from bots.

Meanwhile, the Indian rival social media firm Koo has offered to migrate all historic tweets of any Twitter user willing to shift to its platform and has announced to not charge users for a verification badge.

