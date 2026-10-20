Not every power bank fits your needs. These six options cover everyday top-ups to laptop charging

A drained phone battery can be frustrating, especially when you're travelling, navigating an unfamiliar city, or trying to get through a busy workday. A power bank offers a convenient way to keep your devices charged without searching for a wall socket.

The right power bank depends on your devices, how long you're away from a socket, and your need for faster charging. (Xiaomi)

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

If you're looking for the best power bank in India, the right choice depends on more than just battery capacity. Charging speed, portability and compatibility with your devices also matter. A 10,000mAh model suits everyday top-ups, while a 20,000mAh power bank offers greater capacity for longer days away from home.

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Some models also support wireless charging, while faster USB-C power delivery can charge compatible laptops and tablets. Here are six power banks on Flipkart worth comparing, including compact options and a 70W model for more demanding charging needs.

A low battery can be frustrating when you're relying on your phone for navigation, calls or payments while travelling. The Spigen 10,000mAh power bank offers 22.5W charging in a compact, everyday-carry design. Its USB-C connectivity and multiple output ports make it useful for charging compatible devices on the go without searching for a power socket.

Specifications - BATTERY CAPACITY 10,000mAh - CHARGING OUTPUT 22.5W wired fast charging - CONNECTIVITY USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports - BUILD Not specified in the available listing details - COMPATIBILITY Compatible with mobile devices and other supported USB-powered gadgets Reasons to Buy - 22.5W fast charging output. - Three output ports for charging multiple devices. - Compact 10,000mAh capacity for everyday use. Reasons to Avoid - Lower capacity than 20,000mAh alternatives. - Maximum charging speed depends on device compatibility.

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Carrying a charging cable everywhere can be tiresome, especially when you're travelling light. The URBN 10,000mAh power bank supports wired and wireless charging and is MagSafe-compatible with supported iPhones. Its 22.5W wired output and pocket-sized design make it worth considering for daily commutes. Check your phone's wireless charging compatibility before choosing this power bank for cable-free top-ups.

Specifications - BATTERY CAPACITY 10,000mAh - CHARGING OUTPUT Up to 22.5W wired; wireless charging supported - CONNECTIVITY USB Type-C - BUILD Compact pocket-sized design; material not specified - COMPATIBILITY MagSafe-compatible iPhones and supported Android devices Reasons to Buy - Supports wired and wireless charging. - MagSafe compatibility for supported iPhones. - Compact design for everyday carry. Reasons to Avoid - 10,000mAh capacity may be limiting on longer trips. - Wireless charging compatibility varies by device. - Wireless charging speeds may differ from wired output.

On days when you want to leave home with fewer accessories, a power bank that supports both wired and wireless charging can be convenient. This Portronics model packs a 10,000mAh battery and 22.5W charging output into a compact design. Its multiple ports let you charge compatible devices, while wireless charging offers an alternative when carrying a cable isn't practical.

Specifications - BATTERY CAPACITY 10,000mAh - CHARGING OUTPUT 22.5W wired; wireless charging supported - CONNECTIVITY USB Type-C and Lightning connectors listed - BUILD Compact pocket-sized design; material not specified - COMPATIBILITY Compatible smartphones and supported wireless-charging devices Reasons to Buy - Supports wired and wireless charging. - 22.5W charging output. - Three output ports for multiple devices. Reasons to Avoid - Less capacity than 20,000mAh models. - Wireless charging requires a compatible device. - Actual charging speed varies by device and charging method.

Running low on battery across several devices can be inconvenient when you're away from home for hours. The Mi 20,000mAh power bank offers more capacity than compact 10,000mAh alternatives, making it better suited to longer outings. Its 22.5W output and three ports support charging multiple devices, including compatible phones, tablets and accessories. Consider it if capacity matters more than minimal bulk.

Specifications - BATTERY CAPACITY 20,000mAh - CHARGING OUTPUT 22.5W wired fast charging - CONNECTIVITY USB Type-C and USB Type-A - BUILD Compact pocket-sized design; material not specified - COMPATIBILITY Mobile phones, tablets, earbuds, smartwatches and other supported USB devices Reasons to Buy - High 20,000mAh battery capacity. - 22.5W fast charging support. - Three output ports for multiple devices. Reasons to Avoid - Larger capacity can mean more weight to carry. - Charging speeds vary with the connected device.

A long commute or a day filled with calls can leave your phone struggling to last until evening. The boAt 20,000mAh power bank pairs a large battery with 22.5W charging, making it a practical option for anyone who needs extra power on the go. Support for Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 also ensures compatibility with compatible phones, tablets, and other devices.

Specifications - BATTERY CAPACITY 20,000mAh - CHARGING OUTPUT 22.5W; Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 - CONNECTIVITY Wired charging; confirm the available ports on the product listing - BUILD Compact pocket-sized design; material not specified - COMPATIBILITY Compatible with laptops, mobile phones, tablets and speakers Reasons to Buy - 20,000mAh capacity for extended use. - Supports Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0. - Suitable for compatible phones, tablets and speakers. Reasons to Avoid - 22.5W output may not meet every laptop's charging requirements. - Actual charging speeds depend on device support.

Carrying a separate charger for each device can be inconvenient, especially if you use both a phone and a laptop. The URBN Nano power bank combines a 20,000mAh battery with up to 70W output for compatible devices. Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 enable faster charging, while the LED battery display lets you check the remaining charge before you head out.

Specifications - BATTERY CAPACITY 20,000mAh - CHARGING OUTPUT Up to 70W; Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 - CONNECTIVITY USB Type-C - BUILD Compact nano design; lithium battery - COMPATIBILITY Compatible with laptops, mobile phones, tablets, smartwatches and earbuds Reasons to Buy - High 70W output for compatible laptops and phones. - 20,000mAh capacity. - LED battery display and detachable USB-C cable. Reasons to Avoid - Higher output is useful only for compatible devices. - At around 328g, it is heavier than smaller power banks.

Factors to consider when purchasing a power bank

Battery capacity : A 10,000mAh power bank suits everyday use, while a 20,000mAh model offers more backup for longer trips and multiple devices.

Charging speed : Choose a fast-charging power bank with an output that matches your phone or laptop's supported wattage.

Connectivity : A USB-C power bank offers convenient connectivity for many modern devices. Check port types and Power Delivery support before buying.

Device compatibility : If you're looking for a power bank for iPhone, verify MagSafe or wireless charging support for your specific model.

Portability and safety : When comparing the best power bank in India, consider size, weight, warranty, and genuine BIS certification.

How Do These Powerbanks Compare?

Power bank Battery capacity Charging output Build Spigen 22.5W Power Bank 10,000mAh 22.5W wired fast charging Not specified URBN 22.5W Wireless Power Bank with MagSafe 10,000mAh 22.5W wired; wireless charging supported Compact, pocket-sized design Portronics 22.5W Wired and Wireless Power Bank 10,000mAh 22.5W wired; wireless charging supported Compact, pocket-sized design Mi 22.5W Compact Power Bank 20,000mAh 22.5W wired fast charging Compact, pocket-sized design boAt 22.5W Compact Power Bank 20,000mAh 22.5W; Quick Charge 3.0 and Power Delivery 3.0 Compact, pocket-sized design URBN 70W Nano Power Bank 20,000mAh Up to 70W; Power Delivery 3.0 and Quick Charge 3.0 Nano, pocket-sized design

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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.