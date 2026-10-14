Not Every Small Room Needs a Home Theatre. These 5 Soundbars Offer a Simpler Way to Upgrade TV Audio

Turning up your TV’s volume does little if the dialogue is still lost under background music or during action sequences. A soundbar can help, delivering clearer voices and fuller sound to your favourite films, shows, and music without taking up space in a small living room or bedroom. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offering electronics deals, it is also worth comparing what different soundbars offer at different price points.

Consider the soundbar's channels for bass performance, and check the available connections to ensure seamless compatibility with your television and devices.

By Shubh Bhushan Shubh Bhushan is a Tech Content Researcher for Hindustan Times, where he covers consumer technology, gadgets, AI trends, and internet culture through research-driven digital content. Before this, he spent over two years at MySmartPrice as an Assistant – Testing Labs & Content Producer, working closely on smartphone testing, performance benchmarking, video scripting, and shooting product B-rolls for reviews and feature stories. He also worked as an Analyst at Cognizant, an experience that helped shape his detail-oriented and analytical approach to tech journalism.

Over the years, he has tested smartphones, laptops, vacuum cleaners, gaming controllers, and a wide range of consumer gadgets, always focusing on how these products perform in real-world scenarios rather than just on paper specifications. He enjoys simplifying complex technology into practical, relatable insights that are easy for everyday readers to understand.

He holds a BSc in Physical Science with Computer Science from the University of Delhi. Whether it’s discussing the latest gadgets, emerging tech trends, or product experiences, he can be reached through LinkedIn. Read more Read less

The choices, however, go beyond loudness. Some models integrate a built-in subwoofer into a compact design, while others include a separate subwoofer for deeper bass. Connectivity matters, too, especially if you want to stream music via Bluetooth or connect your TV via HDMI ARC. Here are five soundbars from boAt, Philips, Samsung, Sony and Bose worth comparing for a smaller space.

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The boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 can make movie nights in a small living room or bedroom feel more immersive, adding weight to action scenes and bringing dialogue and music to life. Its built-in subwoofers deliver bass without the need for a separate unit, while Bluetooth and multiple wired connections make pairing with your TV or phone easy.

Specifications - Output power 140W RMS - Audio channels 2.2-channel with built-in subwoofers - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX and coaxial input - Special features boAt Signature Sound, EQ modes (Music, Movie, News), remote control and wall-mount support Reasons to Buy - Built-in subwoofers add bass without a separate unit. - Bluetooth 5.3 and multiple wired connectivity options. - Dedicated EQ modes for music, movies and news. Reasons to Avoid - Bass can sound distorted or underwhelming on some units. - Glossy finish may attract scratches. - Supplied wall-mounting hardware has drawn complaints from some buyers.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the soundbar's clear dialogue, punchy bass and value for money, particularly in smaller rooms. However, some report weak or distorted bass, sound output that falls short of expectations and concerns about the wall-mounting kit. Experiences with audio performance appear to vary.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

With 140W RMS output, built-in subwoofers and multiple connectivity options, this soundbar offers a straightforward way to upgrade TV audio. Its compact, single-unit design also eliminates the need for a separate subwoofer in a smaller room.

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The Philips TAB4319 can make movie nights in a small living room or bedroom more enjoyable, with a separate wired subwoofer adding depth to action scenes and music. Its 2.1-channel setup, Bluetooth streaming and HDMI ARC connectivity make it easy to pair with your TV or phone.

Specifications - Output power 60W RMS, 80W maximum - Audio channels 2.1-channel with wired subwoofer - Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, optical input, USB and AUX - Special features Three EQ modes (Music, Movie, XRS), remote control and wall-mount support Reasons to Buy - Dedicated wired subwoofer adds depth to bass. - HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and USB playback support. - Three EQ modes for music, movies and XRS audio. Reasons to Avoid - Wired subwoofer requires space and cable management. - 80W maximum output may not suit larger rooms. - Limited customer feedback makes long-term reliability difficult to assess.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Philips TAB4319's sound quality and value for money, with the wired subwoofer adding depth to movie soundtracks and music. Its straightforward setup and multiple connectivity options also appeal to everyday users. However, some buyers may find the bass performance and overall audio output less impressive than expected.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

The Philips TAB4319 combines a dedicated subwoofer with Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and multiple input options. Its compact soundbar and separate bass unit suit smaller rooms where viewers want fuller TV audio without investing in a larger home theatre system.

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL makes movie nights in a small living room or bedroom more engaging with its 150W output and dedicated subwoofer, which adds weight to dialogue, music, and action scenes. Bluetooth streaming, USB playback and Dolby Digital support make it a practical option for everyday entertainment.

Specifications - Output power 150W - Audio channels 2.1-channel with separate subwoofer - Connectivity Bluetooth, optical input and USB - Special features Dolby Digital, Smart Sound mode, One Remote Control support and wall-mount bracket. Reasons to Buy - Dedicated subwoofer adds depth to bass. - 150W output with Dolby Digital audio support. - Bluetooth streaming and USB music playback. Reasons to Avoid - No HDMI ARC port for a direct HDMI connection. - Separate subwoofer requires additional floor space. - No built-in Wi-Fi for network-based music streaming.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the soundbar's clear audio, punchy bass, and value for money, with some saying it enhances the film-watching and TV experience. However, some note the lack of HDMI ARC, while others report audio lag or inconsistent vocal clarity.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

The Samsung HW-T42E/XL offers 150W output, Dolby Digital audio and a dedicated subwoofer, with a straightforward setup. It supports Bluetooth and USB playback for music, and the compact main unit fits neatly under a TV in a smaller room.

The Sony HT-S100F suits bedrooms and compact living rooms where every inch of space counts. Its slim design sits neatly beneath your TV, while the Bass-Reflex speaker adds depth to films and everyday shows. It also features Bluetooth and HDMI ARC, making it easy to switch between TV and music without cluttering your room with extra equipment.

Specifications - Output power 120W - Audio channels 2.0-channel - Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical input and USB - Special features Dolby Audio, S-Force PRO Front Surround, Bass Reflex speaker and slim design. Reasons to Buy - Slim design fits neatly beneath most TVs. - Bass Reflex speaker adds depth to TV audio. - HDMI ARC, Bluetooth and USB connectivity. Reasons to Avoid - No separate subwoofer for stronger, dedicated bass. - Two-channel setup offers less immersion than a multichannel system. - Bass may feel limited for listeners who enjoy powerful action-movie effects.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Sony HT-S100F's clear dialogue, simple setup, and compact design, especially for everyday TV audio. Some find its bass less powerful than expected, while others feel the sound lacks the impact of a system with a separate subwoofer.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

The Sony HT-S100F offers a space-saving way to improve TV sound without a separate subwoofer. Its HDMI ARC connection simplifies TV setup, while Bluetooth and USB playback support music playback. It suits viewers who prioritise clear everyday audio over heavy bass.

The Bose TV Speaker is designed for smaller rooms where you want clearer dialogue without bulky audio equipment. Its compact design fits neatly beneath a television, and Dialogue Mode makes conversations easier to follow. Bluetooth also lets you stream music from your phone.

Specifications - Output power 50W, as listed in the product title - Audio channels 2.0-channel - Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI ARC, optical input and AUX - Special features Dialogue Mode, bass adjustment, remote control and optional wall mounting. Reasons to Buy - Dialogue Mode helps make speech clearer. - Compact design suits bedrooms and small living rooms. - Bluetooth, HDMI ARC and optical connectivity. Reasons to Avoid - No separate subwoofer for deeper, more powerful bass. - HDMI cable is sold separately. - Wall-mount bracket must be purchased separately.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the Bose TV Speaker for its clear dialogue, straightforward setup and noticeable improvement over built-in TV speakers. Some also praise its compact design and Bluetooth performance. However, buyers seeking powerful bass may find its output limited without an additional subwoofer.

Why should you consider buying this soundbar?

The Bose TV Speaker suits viewers who prioritise clear dialogue and a clutter-free setup over room-filling bass. Its Dialogue Mode, Bluetooth streaming and straightforward TV connections make it well suited to everyday shows, films and music in a bedroom or compact living room.

Q1. How do 2.0-channel and 2.1-channel soundbars differ?

A 2.0-channel soundbar uses two audio channels without a separate subwoofer, making it suitable for everyday TV shows, news and dialogue. A 2.1-channel model adds a dedicated subwoofer for deeper bass, giving music, action scenes and sound effects greater impact.

Q2. What connectivity options should you check when choosing a soundbar?

HDMI ARC transmits audio from a compatible TV to a soundbar over a single cable and lets you control volume with the TV remote. Optical connections also carry TV audio, while Bluetooth enables wireless music streaming from compatible devices. Compatibility depends on the ports and features available on both devices.

How Do These Soundbars Stack Up?

Product Output power Audio channels Connectivity boAt Aavante 2.2 1400 140W RMS 2.2-channel Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI ARC, USB, AUX, coaxial Philips TAB4319 80W maximum (60W RMS) 2.1-channel Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI ARC, optical, USB, audio-in Samsung HW-T42E/XL 150W 2.1-channel Bluetooth, optical, USB Sony HT-S100F 120W 2.0-channel Bluetooth 4.2, HDMI ARC, optical, USB Bose TV Speaker 50W, as listed 2.0-channel Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, optical, AUX

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FAQs What are the best soundbar deals available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026 brings discounts on soundbars from brands such as JBL, Sony, boAt and Zebronics. Deals include the JBL Cinema SB590 at rupees 19,999, the Sony HT-S400 at rupees 15,989 and the boAt Aavante Prime 5.1 5000DA at rupees 10,799.

How much of a discount can you get on soundbars during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Shoppers can get discounts of up to 60% on select soundbars during the sale. For instance, the JBL Cinema SB590 is listed at rupees 19,999, down from rupees 39,999. Discounts vary by model and seller, so check the current listing price before buying.

Which bank offers cashback deals and EMI options that can help you save more on soundbars during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026? Customers can get a 10% instant discount on eligible SBI credit and debit cards, including qualifying EMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can also receive up to 5% cashback, while no-cost EMI and Amazon Pay Later options are available on eligible purchases. Check each offer's terms before placing an order.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.