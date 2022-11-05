Not just blue tick fee, Musk's Twitter is planning these paid services for users

Elon Musk has stamped his authority on Twitter he bought last week, and has started to run it in the way he wants to do. The world's richest person has slashed half of the 7,500 workforce saying ‘unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day’. Musk has already fired previous chief executive officer Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, head of legal Vijaya Gadde and general counsel Sean Edgett.With his eyes set on earning advertising revenue, Musk and his close advisers have roped in product reams to brainstorm on how to quickly bring in money, New York Times reported. Here are three possible services on Twitter for which you might have to pay to avail them. ALSO READ: From scrapping ‘days of rest’ to Vine revival, 5 things Elon Musk is doing at TwitterPAID VERIFICATIONThere are more than four lakh verified accounts on Twitter. Musk's paid verification service is set to roll out from November 7, with users being asked to pay $8 a month to retain blue ticks next to their usernames. The 51-year-old billionaire has made it clear the plan won't change despite name calling by critics of the scheme on social media. The documents accessed by NYT also say the service will begin in the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand from November 7. Those subscribing for the service don't need an identity proof to get authenticated.

The documents also detailed plans for the government accounts which will be able to keep their verified badge without paying.

PAID DIRECT MESSAGESAccording to the report, a Twitter product team is said to be working on the paid direct messaging project, focused on high-profile users. With this paid service, the users will be able to send private DMs to their favourite celebrities by paying a fee, a little as a few dollars per message.

According to people familiar with the matter, the paid direct messaging plan is fluid and there is no guarantee that the product will launch.

PAID VIDEOS

Another paid service which the microblogging giant is mulling to offer is of the videos. As per this plan, the platform might ask the users to pay to watch a video as part of its efforts to share revenue with the creators to post the content.

