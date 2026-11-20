Best washing machines to buy in India. (HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Choosing a washing machine for your home isn't as simple as it used to be. Earlier, it meant just looking at the capacity, price and brand name. But thanks to recent technological changes, washing machines have become smarter and better. Now, they offer features such as improved cleaning performance, stream wash functionality, dedicated wash programs for delicate fabrics, inverter motors for reduced energy consumption and more. While these features make laundry more efficient, they also make picking the right washing machine a tad bit more difficult than it used to be. This brings us to an important, with so many features available for washing machines in the market, which ones are worth paying extra for?

There is no straight forward answer to this question as the needs and types of clothes washed in every household are different. The trick is to distinguish between features that genuinely make a difference and those that simply look impressive on a product specification sheet. Whether you are buying your first washing machine or replacing an older model, here are five important features I would evaluate before spending money.

5 Washing machine features to check before spending your money 1. Inverter motor technology: An inverter motor adjusts its speed according to the laundry load and washing requirements rather than operating at a fixed speed. This feature not only helps in reducing electricity consumption, minimise operational noise and vibrations, and offer smoother performance.

2. Built-in heater and temperature control: A built-in heater enables the washing machine to heat water to different temperatures depending on the selected wash programme, which helps tackle stubborn stains, remove oily residue and improve cleaning performance for certain fabrics.

3. Steam wash technology: Steam-based wash programmes use heated steam to penetrate fabrics and help loosen dirt and stubborn stains. It can also help reduce allergens, bacteria and wrinkles, which can be particularly useful for households with babies and people with allergies.

4. Fabric-specific wash programmes: Multiple wash programmes enable users to select suitable settings for different fabrics, including cotton, wool, silk, denim and synthetic materials. These programmes adjust factors such as water temperature, drum movement, soaking time and spin speed to suit specific laundry requirements.

5. Load sensing and water level adjustment: Load sensing technology detects the amount of laundry inside the drum and adjusts water consumption accordingly. It also optimise wash duration and detergent requirements based on the load. This can help reduce unnecessary water and electricity consumption, particularly when washing smaller loads.

Top features of the best washing machines in India

MODEL TYPE CAPACITY TOP CLEANING FEATURES Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 12Kg Hygiene Steam, Drum Clean+, Bubble Soak, Intensive Wash, Prewash, Super Speed IFB 7 Kg 5 Star, 9 Swirl Wash, Steam Refresh, Eco Inverter Motor, WiFi, DeepClean® Ai Powered Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 7Kg Power Steam, Steam Refresh, DeepClean, Aqua Energie, Auto Tub Clean Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 9Kg AI EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak, Drum Clean+, Intensive Wash, Prewash, Extra Rinse LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 9Kg AI DD, 6 Motion DD, Steam, Allergy Care, Baby Steam Care, Tub Clean LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, DD Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Front load fully automatic 7Kg 6 Motion DD, Hygiene Steam, Allergy Care, Tub Clean, Prewash, Rinse+