Nothing Ear 3a, CMF Buds Neo key details tipped ahead of expected India launch

Nothing may soon expand its audio lineup as two new wireless earbuds, the Nothing Ear 3a and CMF Buds Neo, have appeared on certification databases in Indonesia and India. The listings suggest that both products are moving closer to launch, although the company has not yet announced any official details.

Nothing Ear 3a and CMF Buds Neo TWS earbuds are set to launch in India soon. (Nothing)

By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

According to a recent report by The Tech Outlook, the upcoming earbuds have been certified by Indonesia's SDPPI authority. The Nothing Ear 3a was listed with model number B193 and certification number 122342/DJID/2026, while the CMF Buds Neo appeared with model number B190 and certification number 122343/DJID/2026. Both approvals were reportedly issued on June 2, 2026.

Nothing Ear 3a

The appearance of the Nothing Ear 3a has sparked speculation that the company is preparing a successor to the Nothing Ear (a), which launched in April 2024 alongside the Nothing Ear. While the certification documents do not reveal any specifications, the naming suggests that the new model could continue the company's strategy of offering a more affordable alternative within its Ear series.

CMF Buds Neo Also Receives BIS Approval

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The CMF Buds Neo has also surfaced on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) database, adding further weight to expectations of an upcoming release. The BIS listing, dated May 29, 2026, carries registration number R-93047031 and identifies Optiemus Electronics Limited as the manufacturer.

The filing also points to a manufacturing facility located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. This indicates that the CMF Buds Neo could be produced in India, in line with Nothing's efforts to expand local manufacturing for CMF-branded products under its Make in India plans.

CMF, Nothing's budget-focused sub-brand, has steadily grown its audio portfolio in recent years. Products such as the CMF Buds and CMF Buds Pro 2 helped strengthen the brand's presence in the wireless audio segment, and the addition of the Buds Neo could further broaden its offerings.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, neither the SDPPI nor BIS certifications disclose details related to hardware features, pricing, or launch schedules. However, regulatory approvals across multiple markets are often an indication that a product is progressing through the final stages before an official announcement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, neither the SDPPI nor BIS certifications disclose details related to hardware features, pricing, or launch schedules. However, regulatory approvals across multiple markets are often an indication that a product is progressing through the final stages before an official announcement. {{/usCountry}}

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