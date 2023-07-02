Home / Technology / Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on Flipkart ahead of July 11 launch

Nothing Phone (2) pre-orders begin on Flipkart ahead of July 11 launch

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 02, 2023 01:56 AM IST

Those making pre-orders will get to avail multiple additional benefits.

Nothing Phone (2) will be launched in India on July 11. Ahead of the launch, the Carl Pei-founded Nothing has started accepting pre-orders for the smartphone, according to HT's sister publication Mint.

The phone is likely to be costlier than its predecessor
As per the Mint report, Nothing Phone (2) will be sold on Flipkart. The report also stated that the consumer electronics brand, founded in October 2020, has created a webpage of the upcoming device, revealing pre-order benefits for Nothing Phone (2).

What are the benefits of pre-ordering Nothing Phone (2)?

As seen on the phone's Flipkart page, customers making pre-orders will get to purchase the company's Ear (Stick), which is priced at 8,499, for 4,250, a discount of 50%. They can also buy Phone (2) case at 499, screen protector for 399, and Nothing (Power; 45W) for 1,499, with each being a discounted price.

Additionally, there will be instant discounts for cards of leading banks.

How to pre-book?

For this, buyers must pay an upfront amount of 2,000. The remaining balance can be paid from 9pm on the launch date, i.e. July 11, to 11:59pm on July 20.

Features

As already revealed by the manufacturer, Nothing Phone (2) will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and run on the in-house OS 2.0 custom operating system. Also, it is said to house a 4,700 mAh battery, as well as a 6.7-inch full HD+ display.

Price

It is expected to be priced at 40,000, Mint said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

