Nothing Phone 3 confirmed to offer extended software support: All details

The Nothing Phone 3 will officially debut in India on July 1, 2025. This year, Nothing teases the products as “first true flagship” as it teases premium materials, powerful chipset, refined software and improved camera. Just a few days ago, Nothing revealed that the Phone 3 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, raising eyebrows about its flagship capabilities. Now, company co-founder Akis Evangelidis has confirmed the smartphone’s software support, which offers about 7 years of security updates. As the launch gets closer, we expect that Nothing will gradually reveal more details about the Phone 3 model and what it will offer in the flagship segment. Nothing extends its software commitments with the Phone 3 model. Know what’s coming ahead of launch.(Nothing)

Nothing Phone 3 software support

After Nothing Phone 3 was revealed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, many people on social media showed their doubts. Therefore, to provide clarity, Evangelidis shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the chip’s capabilities. The post highlighted performance improvements in comparison to Phone 2, which showcases the Phone 3 has 88% improvement in GPU, 33% faster CPU, and 125% upgrade in NPU.

However, a user questioned, “Why not 8 Gen 3, isn't it better? ” To which Evangelidis replied, saying that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor has weaker performance in comparison to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4, and that it offers 4 years of OS and software support by default. Whereas, Nothing Phone 3 with the new chip will offer 5 years of software updates and 7 years of security updates. This will come as a major upgrade since the Phone 3 supports only 3 years of software and 4 years of security updates.

Nothing Phone 3: What to expect

This year, the Nothing Phone 3 will ditch the iconic glyph light interface, but it may bring a transparent rear panel. The smartphone could feature a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to feature a 50MP triple camera setup that may include a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 3x optical zoom. Reports suggest that the Phone 3 may come with an upgraded battery, with an expected size of about 5200mAh. Apart from these hardware upgrades, the software is also likely to provide users with seamless AI integration. However, nothing about AI has been revealed as of now. Therefore, we will have to wait until July 1 to know what Nothing has planned for its flagship model.