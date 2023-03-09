Now, pre-book rides with Uber up to 90 days in advance. Check details

Uber Reserve, a feature launched in November last year, has received a major update. Uber Reserve, which allows customers to pre-book rides up to 30 days in advance, will now allow users to pre-book rides up to 90 days in advance.

“Starting today, we’re beginning to roll out a feature that lets you use Uber Reserve to book rides up to 90 days in advance, and you’ll see the upfront price, and receive details about your driver in advance of the trip,” the company said on March 7.

The announcement, made by Uber on its official blog, is among four new services launched by the cab aggregator, ahead of the upcoming spring break in the United States and Canada. The other services announced by the San Francisco-headquartered firm in view of the holiday season are under ‘Directions to Pickup,’ ‘Walking ETAs’ and ‘Business Travel.’

Of these, the ones under ‘Directions to Pickup’ will be available at three Indian airports as well: Delhi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

What is Uber Reserve?

As its name suggests, users can, with this facility, reserve rides ahead of time. To access full benefits of the trip, Uber says, customers must order the cab more than two hours before departure. To book a reserve trip on the app:

(1.) Select ‘Reserve’ on the home page.

(2.) Enter trip information and select ride of choice.

(3.) Confirm the trip.