NVIDIA announces DGX GH200, its new class of AI supercomputers: All you need to know

US multinational tech giant NVIDIA has announced a new class of large-memory artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputers, which it says will be called DGX GH200.

NVIDIA's DGX GH200 supercomputer (Image courtesy: NVIDIA)

These supercomputers will ‘enable the development of giant, next-generation models for generative AI language applications, recommender systems, and data analytics workloads,’ NVIDIA said in a statement on its official blog on May 28.

“Generative AI, large language models and recommender systems are the digital engines of the modern economy. DGX GH200 supercomputers integrate NVIDIA's most-advanced accelerated computing and networking technologies to expand the frontier of AI,” the statement quoted Jensen Huang, the company's founder-CEO, as saying.

Here is all you need to know about NVIDIA's DGX GH200 supercomputer:

(1.) The machine is powered by GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and NVLink Switch System, both in-house products; it also has a massive shared memory space.

(2.) The memory space combines the superchips, allowing the latter to perform as a single graphic processing unit (GPU). This, in turn, provides nearly 500 times more memory than 2020's previous generation NVIDIA DGX A100 supercomputers.

(3.) DGX GH200, which is the first supercomputer to combine superchips with the Switch System, has an architecture that provides 48 time more bandwidth than that in the previous generation.

(4.) Google Cloud, Meta and Microsoft are among the first clients that are expected to get access to DGX GH200, and will explore its capabilities for generative AI workloads.

(5.) NVIDIA plans to launch these machines by the end of the year.

